Karen Staub and other child advocates visited many local businesses in and around Downtown Cadillac with a message Tuesday.
Staub is the coordinator for the Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council and its purpose is simple, to work within those two communities to create safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments for all children. April also happens to be Child Abuse Prevention Month. For that reason, Staub said it was decided to visit local businesses to raise awareness about why preventing child abuse and neglect is so important.
A similar canvassing is scheduled for Thursday in Lake City.
“Healthy children means healthy families, healthy communities and in the end healthy businesses. There is becoming more and more a realization that if we don’t raise healthy children we are not going to have healthy businesses,” she said. “We’re not going to have healthy communities. It is really up to all of us, no matter what level we are on, to make sure children are protected right from the start.”
As part of Child Abuse Awareness Month, blue pinwheels have historically been placed throughout Downtown Cadillac. It is a tradition that continued on Tuesday.
The blue pinwheel is the national symbol for child abuse prevention and represents the great childhood that every child deserves. For that reason, Staub said each of the businesses received information about child abuse prevention as well as a few blue pinwheels to display.
She said the message they are trying to send is one of mentor, advocate or donate. She said it is easy to think, “What can I do,” or “I can’t do anything about how another person is treating their children.” While many may think that, it is not true, according to Staub.
“There are simple things every single one of us can be doing every single day and that is our message. No matter who we are talking to, that is our message,” she said. “Whether it’s a parent, a business, a community member, we all can be doing those three simple things (mentor, advocate or donate) on whatever level we have the capacity to do.”
Staub said that will mean something different to everyone. While one person might have the time to mentor a youth who doesn’t have a stable and nurturing adult in their life, it also might mean checking in on or preparing dinner for a neighbor who just had a baby.
When it comes to advocating, Staub said that can be as easy as advocating for child-safe policies at the local, state or federal levels. She also said there is little funding when it comes to the prevention of child abuse and neglect, so education and awareness are vital to helping with this issue.
Finally, when it comes to donating Staub said that can mean monetarily supporting a child service agency, but it also can mean other ways like donating time or resources.
“It’s going to mean something different to everybody, but that mentor, advocate, donate are things that we all can do,” she said.
For more information about the Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council go to www.wexfordmissaukeecpc.com or email wexfordmissaukee.cpc@gmail.com.
