HARRIETTA — Leaves might be falling and not snow (at least on a regular basis), but sled dog races were held at the Lost Pines Lodge this weekend.
The Dryland Sled Dog Race sponsored by Great Lakes Sled Dog Association included International Sled Dog Racing Association sanctioned races in Six-Dog Rig, Four-Dog Rig, Two-Dog Bikejoring, Two-Dog Scooter, One-Dog Bikejoring, and One-Dog Scooter. Great Lakes Sled Dog Association is a non-profit sled dog club. Its goal is to promote and grow the sled dog sport in Michigan.
To see complete results of the races from this past weekend, go to www.facebook.com/GLSDA.
