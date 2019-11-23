CADILLAC — The Cadillac High School Marching Band will once again be making an appearance at America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit Thursday.
On Friday, the band got an early morning practice and marched the streets and parking lots around Cadillac High School. With a fresh dusting of snow on the ground, band director Mike Filkins said it was a good reminder that the students will need to dress appropriately when in Detroit.
The parade will be carried on NBC starting on Thanksgiving Day, according to Cadillac Area Public Schools. The band is expected to march past TV cameras at about 10:05 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.