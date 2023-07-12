Hunters looking to partake in the upcoming fall turkey hunt can apply for a 2023 season no through Aug. 1, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Applications are $5 and can be purchased online at eLicense, anywhere DNR licenses are sold or through the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app. When applying, hunters should enter their email or phone number to be automatically alerted of drawing results on Aug. 14, the DNR said.
To learn how to apply and find season regulations in the Michigan Fall Turkey Hunting Regulations Summary, go to michigan.gov/turkey or view it in the DNR Hunt Fish app to carry it with you wherever you go.
For more information, call (517) 284-WILD (9453) or email dnr-wildlife@michigan.gov.
