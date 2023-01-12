LANSING — Recently, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced the license application period for the 2023 spring turkey was opened.
The application period is open now through Feb. 1 and there is a fee of $5. Spring turkey applications can be purchased at any license agent, online at eLicense or through the new Michigan DNR Hunting and Fishing app.
Regulations for the upcoming season and season dates can found in the 2023 Spring Turkey Digest. For questions about applying for a spring turkey license hunters may call (517) 284-WILD (9453).
