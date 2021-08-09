CADILLAC — Friends, family, community members and runners gathered at the Veterans Community Park to run and walk in memory of Olympian and coach Paul McMullen. Proceeds from the race were donated toward a scholarship fund in McMullen’s name.
McMullen passed in March of this year, but the event took place the first weekend in August because that was the closing ceremony date of the 1996 Olympics, which he had participated in.
Throughout his lifetime, McMullen was a mentor to many, including race director Trevor Thiebaut.
“Paul is a big mentor and friend for me,” he said. “And then, when he passed away, I’m like, we have to do an event for him that kind of goes around things that he loved doing and helping people as well.”
When Thiebaut was a freshman in high school, he sent McMullen a message on Facebook to reach out and share his love of running.
“We got together for a run, and then it just kind of went from there,” he said. “We ran weekly when I was younger, and then going to camps, biking, going swimming, just everything.”
Chariots of Fire is a running club that McMullen started as a way to help youth in the community come together and share their love of running. Helping people and mentoring runners was something that Thiebaut said McMullen was truly passionate about.
“If you ask any of these people, they’ll have their own personal story of how Paul helped them,” he said.
To obtain a location for the event, Thiebaut contacted Veterans Serving Veterans Director Roger Bandeen a few weeks after McMullen’s passing and spoke to him about hosting at the community park.
“At that point in time, we didn’t have the start area done,” Bandeen said. “We didn’t have grass seed in and we had a long ways to go, and I crossed my fingers.”
Cross country students collaborated with local veterans to help prepare the park by adding in distance markers and working on the start and finish areas.
“Without the Cadillac cross country kids and the Manton cross country kids putting a lot hours out here, I mean hundreds of hours, we wouldn’t have been ready,” Bandeen said. “The cross country kids put the final touches on the start area on Wednesday, and that’s pretty incredible.”
A mowed path wound through the park, guiding runners into wooded areas and into field areas. They started their five kilometer trek at 10 a.m., and nearly every participant had passed the finish like by noon. Waiting for them under a tent were pieces of fruit and bottles of water.
McMullen’s brother, Phil McMullen, participated in the run. When he first heard Thiebaut’s idea for the race, his first concern was how he could help from so far away. He traveled all the way from California.
Growing up, he and his brother had a strong relationship.
“We did absolutely everything together,” he said. “And later in life, we would meet up in different places, and I looked up to him, you know, since I was a kid, and he’s a big product of how successful I was in track and field. He’s a great mentor.”
Later in his life, after starting Chariots of Fire, Phil said his brother found that he could take his words and his efforts and use them to show kids in the community how enjoyable running can be.
“He just made stuff fun,” he said. “He would take off in the middle of the woods and take the kids through these places that most people wouldn’t even think of.”
If McMullen had been there to see the event in his memory, Phil believes he would be happy to see his loved ones and his community honor him together.
“He’s just looking down on us, witnessing this ray of sunshine,” he said. “I still can’t think it’s real. He’d be proud. He’d just be proud of what he created.”
For Doug McMullen, it took some time to let the idea of a memorial run for his son sink in, but when he saw the work being done at the Veterans Community Park, he was on board.
“I thought, there’s something afoot here that’s special, real special,” he said. “And then today proved it out, made it real.”
When McMullen was in elementary school, Doug said he won the Presidential Fitness Award after running a mile in under eight minutes. This is when McMullen knew he loved to run.
“From there on, he knew he could run faster than most people, and as his level of competition increased, you know, so did his desire to win,” Doug said. “And we chased him all over the country, all over the world, actually, watching him run different places for different people, and it was very gratifying to watch.”
Something that McMullen often said was, “God made me fast.” The phrase was added to the back of the T-shirts being worn at the event along with the quote “I Dare You to Run,” which is the title of a video McMullen made commemorating his career.
A stone memorial for Paul McMullen has become a permanent addition to the Veterans Community Park. At the end of the event, family members stood together and placed flowers at the base of the rock between two photos of McMullen during his life and career.
