Going beneath the soil surface

Although the soil is covered in snow, the time will come when the snow will melt, the temperature will rise, and producers will be back in the field for growing season 2021. When that day comes producers want to hit the ground running, knowing exactly what they’re going to plant and where. To get the most out of the soil this growing season it’s important to know what’s going on beneath the surface. Soil testing provides a holistic view of a field’s organic matter, topography, soil texture, drainage, soil pH, pest management methods and overall productivity. It is a tool that highlights the soil’s available nutrients and should drive a producer’s fertilizer and crop choices for the coming year.
Sampling Area
Consistency is the goal of soil sampling. A soil test is comprised of multiple soil samples which are made up of soil cores. Soil cores are slices of the soil taken at a depth between 6 to 8 inches and about 0.75 inches wide. A soil core is taken at one location within the field, whereas a soil sample is comprised of 15 to 20 soil cores over an area of a field. When selecting locations to take soil samples, utilize a soil map of the field. Soil maps can be found on the United State Department of Agriculture’s Web Soil Survey, https://websoilsurvey.sc.egov.usda.gov/App/HomePage.htm. Web Soil Survey is a publicly accessible website that allows a user to select an area of interest and see that area’s soil type and associated data such as drainage class and soil profile.
When selecting the amount and location for soil samples choose areas that have the same soil type, texture, slope, drainage, erosion, crop growth, and management methods. Sketch these features over the soil map to serve as a guide for determining how many soil samples to collect and their locations. Within these sample locations, collect soil cores in a zigzag or grid pattern between crop rows. This ensures the sample area is well represented. Avoid sampling along field borders as road dust, trees, or run-off can skew sample results. Additionally, remove any surface residue from the collected cores.
When to Sample Soil
Soil samples can be taken either in the spring or fall but should be taken prior to fertilizer application and crop planting. It is important to note, soil pH tends to be higher in the spring, whereas, nutrient levels tend to be lower in the fall. Therefore, once a date has been established it is recommended that samples continue to be taken on that date each time a soil test is conducted. Additionally, once a soil core collection pattern (grid or zigzag) has been determined, it is recommended soil cores are collected in the same pattern for each following soil test.
How to Collect a Soil Sample
1. Determine the number of soil samples and their locations, outlining them on the soil map.
2. Push a sampling probe or clean spade into the soil between 6 to 8 inches deep. The soil core should be about 0.75 inches wide.
3. Repeat step 2 until 15 to 20 soil cores are collected from one sample location.
4. Mix all 15 to 20 soil cores in a clean bucket, breaking up clods as well as removing rocks and plant residue.
5. Fill the soil sample bag with about a pint of well-mixed soil, marking the date and location on the sample bag. The sample bag will be provided by the soil lab that the soil samples will be sent to.
6. Repeat this process until all soil samples have been collected.
Frequency of Soil Sampling
A soil test is considered out of date if it is over three years old. Soil testing should be conducted every year until a baseline is established for the sampling area. Once a baseline is established, soil testing is recommended every other year.
Soil Labs
Local places to take your soil sample is McBain Grain, Ceres Solutions in McBain and Falmouth, or obtain a soil test kit mailer from MSU at https://shop.msu.edu. Regardless of where you have your soil sample processed, you’ll receive results of the test and recommendations on what to apply to your soil.
Missaukee Conservation District has a soil probe you can borrow to take your tests. We also offer a 50% cost-share program for Missaukee County landowners as a benefit from the 2018 millage. Just bring or mail in your receipt and test results to 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City to receive 50% of the cost up to $100.
Lynnette is the CTAI Soil Conservationist Technician for Missaukee Conservation District and based in Wexford County. You can contact her at 231.775.7681 ext. 3 or lynnette.ramsey@macd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.