CADILLAC — Food waste is a growing epidemic across Michigan. In fact, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates that the average household wastes $1,500 of food every year.
So, how does this happen?
There's different levels of food waste according to Molly Kooi, the Feeding America West Michigan communications manager. Essentially, it's good, consumable food that gets thrown away.
"So for example, sometimes we get Pop Tarts that need to be processed, because they need to be repackaged, or what have you, before they can go back out, and that's like a really low level type of food waste," Kooi said. "But then, you have, you know, something that the grocery store just can't sell, because there's something wrong with the packaging, or something like that, where the food is completely fine."
However, a lot of food is being salvaged, and Kooi believes they're alleviating food waste based on what they save alone. In 2020, nearly 17 million pounds of food was rescued, according to Kooi, which would have otherwise ended up in a landfill.
In Cadillac specifically, she said that nearly 450,000 pounds of food was salvaged. That's equivalent to 375,000 meals. This doesn't completely resolve the food waste crisis, but it's a step in the right direction.
"I think it's being managed for the most part," Kooi said. "There's definitely instances where food is wasted, like in homes and in restaurants, but when you're talking about, you know, the food system overall, a lot of the food is being rescued at this point."
Most of the waste is happening in the home, in Kooi's opinion, not corporations.
"The retailers and manufacturers and things like that are really not wasting as much as they have historically," she said. "Because they're working with food banks and things like that, to get the food used instead of wasting it."
Sell By, Best By and Use By dates are stamped onto every food item on the shelf, but Michigan State University Research Scientist Sheril Kirshenbaum said they don't hold as much value as people think.
"Sometimes they can tell us useful information with products like milk, that can go bad and make us get sick," she said. "With certain foods, they really, really matter, but we're seeing them on things that have a shelf life that can be almost indefinite, even things like salt, which should last a really long time."
Being aware of when food is ready to be thrown out is a skill that much of society has lost out on. Fewer people are living on farms, less than 2% according to Kirshenbaum, and now there's a reliance on corporations to tell people when their groceries have gone rotten.
There's an overabundance of food, Kirshenbaum said, but it isn't getting to people who need it somehow.
It's not just about wasting good food. Food waste is at the center of other global issues, like causing damage to the environment.
"With all the food that we waste, we lose energy, we lose water, we create emissions, which contributes to other issues and challenges we have," she said. "So if we combat food waste, we're going to be able to address a number of challenges that we face in this country and in the state."
Food waste is the result of an equal contribution from both households and corporations, Kirshenbaum said.
“The truth is, it's both. It's how we shop. It's how cheap some of our food is, and the ways which at times we hoard it and well, you know, a single individual, it might not seem like that much," she said. "Households across the country that exhibit the same kind of behavior, that really, really adds up, but then you also think again of the amount of food that supermarkets toss that’s perfectly fine.‘
Regardless of the source, there are things people can do to reduce everyday food waste. Based on MSU's polling, 80% to 90% of Americans said they're conscious of food waste, but it doesn't mean their actions match their thoughts.
"What we want to do and how we behave sometimes isn't the same," Kirshenbaum said. "But what all of us can do is think a little more carefully about the processes that it took to get the food into our house."
Smart shopping at the grocery store, avoiding food-related purchases when hungry and reducing hoarding are some of her recommendations to help decrease food waste. Bringing up the topic with friends and family and educating others is another recommended precaution people can take.
If people do find themselves with unused food, both Kirshenbaum and Kooi suggest donating to a local food bank, food pantry or soup kitchen. Feeding America, Forgotten Harvest and Gleaners are a few examples of food banks with branches across the country.
To find a local food donation center, visit www.feedingamerica.org.
