Golf on ice event this Saturday to raise money for local Special Olympics athletes

CADILLAC — Thin ice won’t prevent an annual golf-on-ice fundraising event from being held this weekend in Cadillac, even if it has to be held on shore.
The fundraiser is slated to be held on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at the Lake Cadillac boat launch on Chestnut Street.
Organizer Ritchie Harris said this will be the 32nd year of the event, which over the years has raised around $52,000 for Area 32 Special Olympics Michigan.
“We try to get every dollar we can for them,” said Harris, who added that money goes toward athlete expenses, including gas to get to and from events, meals and lodging costs.
Golfers pay $10 for nine rounds of golf and some commemorative swag. Golf clubs and balls will be available for participants to use.
While the event typically is held over the ice, Harris said with the recent warmup, it’s possible they may instead set the course up along the shoreline.
After the golf, participants will be invited to the American Legion post in Cadillac for a meal of sloppy joes, chips, scalloped potatoes and assorted side dishes. To eat, all organizers ask for is a donation.
“It will be a good family-fun day,” Harris said. “We’re looking to have a great turnout. Dress for the weather.”
