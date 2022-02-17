CADILLAC — Lake Cadillac will become a makeshift golf course this Saturday during the annual Golf on the Ice fundraiser for the Special Olympics.
The Cadillac American Legion has been hosting this event for the last 31 years, and organizer Ritchie Harris said they’ve raised around $50,000 during that time.
Participants hit yellow tennis balls into shallow holes dug into the lake ice. Clubs and balls are available on site.
Harris said for a $10 donation, participants will be able to play nine rounds of golf and will be given a commemorative hat, while supplies last.
Afterward, for a donation, the American Legion will host a luncheon with sloppy joes, scalloped potatoes, baked beans and chips. There also will be an auction after the luncheon. Harris said they’re currently looking for items to auction off.
The event will be held at the downtown Cadillac boat launch beginning at noon.
All money raised in the event will be donated to Area 32 Special Olympics, Harris said. Last year, they were able to raise $2,800.
Anyone with questions or interest in donating items for the auction can contact Harris at (231) 468-8311 or the Cadillac American Legion at (231) 775-6500.
