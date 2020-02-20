Golf on the Ice fundraiser scheduled for this weekend on Lake Cadillac

CADILLAC — While polar plunges have been happening around the area recently, a different fundraiser benefiting the Special Olympics will be held this weekend on the ice of Lake Cadillac.
While the plunges support the Special Olympics of Michigan, the Golf on the Ice fundraiser will support the athletes from Area 32, which includes those from Missaukee and Wexford counties. This year’s event will mark the 29th time the Sons of the American Legion from the Cadillac American Legion Post No. 94 will be hosting the event, according to Cadillac SOL commander Ritchie Harris.
Harris said the event is scheduled to start at noon on Saturday and it takes roughly 45 minutes to an hour to play the nine-hole course on the lake. The starting point is the boat launch along the Keith McKellop Walkway in downtown Cadillac. Cost to play is a $10 donation and each person also will receive a commemorative hat while they last, Harris said.
Harris said clubs and balls will be provided.
“We will shovel the tee boxes and the greens, but you play with the conditions on the lake. You only get one club and you hit a tennis ball,‘ Harris said.
As for how the event started, Harris said some SAL members, as well as Legion members, were golfers and decided to play some golf on the ice. They opted to give the money raised to the Special Olympics and it has continued to be given to the organization. In total, Harris estimates the event has generated around $50,000 since it started nearly 30 years ago.
Once golfers are done, they are invited to return to the American Legion Post No. 94, 422 N. Mitchell St., for an award luncheon and auction, which is scheduled to start around 2 p.m. Auction items will include novelty baskets, gift cards and even an Ooga horn from local manufacturer FIAMM Componenti Accessori, Harris said.
With the weather looking to be ideal for the event, sunny with temperatures in the mid-30s, Harris said he is hopeful for a large turnout. Historically, he said there have been as few as 10 participants to as many as 60-70.
“Come on out and play and let’s raise as much as we can. We do donate to Area 32 Special Olympics so it doesn’t leave the area,‘ Harris said. “The money raised is from the area and the money stays in the area.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.