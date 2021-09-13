CADILLAC — On Saturday, Veterans Serving Veterans hosted a sold-out golf outing at the Cadillac Country Club in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Invited to the outing were veterans and first responders from a number of township, city, county and state agencies.
During the outing, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter did a fly by. Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins emceed the event and Rep. Michele Hoitenga gave a closing speech. Groups present at the outing included the Cadillac Area Honor Guard and Rolling Thunder.
