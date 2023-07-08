LEROY — Balloons, party hats, and floats with children all dressed up lined the streets to celebrate Razzasque Days in LeRoy.
The kids parade had 16 entries with around thirty children parading around LeRoy to the theme: “Happy 50th Birthday, Razz.”
“Getting to see the kids, that’s going to be the best part,” parade coordinator Gabbie Musser said. This is her first year planning the kid’s parade.
Prior to the parade there were kids’ games.
Brothers Justin (11) and Lucas (9) were in the parade and enjoyed the games prior, even if they aren’t quite sure what the name Razzasque is all about or even how to spell it.
“R, E, S, S, A, Q, S, V,….you’re totally wrong!” Justin said to Lucas.
Despite the mysterious spelling, both brothers walked away from the games with some change in their pocket and egg on Lucas’ shirt from the egg toss.
Saturday will also have a full day of events including the 14th Annual LeRoy Razzasque Days 5K beginning at LeRoy Elementary at 8 a.m.
“It’s always a good time, I mean I only live a block away so I hear the music,” Marcia Archer said.
Archer said she has lived in LeRoy for the past five years and the festival is always fun.
Archer is a part of LeRoy Needle Arts that will have a booth at the festival on Saturday.
“A lot of lovely ladies doing some goodwill for people in the area, just a really nice group to work with,” Archer said.
Many families have been going to Razzasque Days for decades.
“My cousins were in the parade and all the parades when we were young,” Ciera Reband said. “It’s a staple to the community for sure.”
Reband’s family has been attending the festival for 34 years.
Visit LeRoy Razzasque Days Facebook Page for the full Saturday schedule.
