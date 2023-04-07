Before the brightly colored eggs, the baskets filled with candies and chocolates, the feast and the celebration of the Easter holiday, Christians first acknowledge the sacrifice of Jesus Christ as he died on the cross.
It is what the Lenten season builds up to. In contrast to Christmas and, in general, the Christmas season, the build-up to Easter is more of a time for reflection. One that also is somber.
Once again, the Cadillac Area Ministerial Association is hosting a community service on Good Friday. During the service, the focus will be on Jesus’ death and burial. Several other local churches are hosting Good Friday services, including Zion Lutheran and Temple Hill Baptist.
At the CAMA Good Friday Service, scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Cadillac United Methodist Church, 1020 E. Division St., three pastors will be providing reflections. They include Cadillac Revival Center Pastor Will Markham, Cadillac Church of Discovery Pastor Maureen Jones and Cadillac First Presbyterian Church Pastor Mike Horlocker.
Markham will be the last pastor to speak and his focus will be on Jesus being a king.
That sovereignty, however, is a juxtaposition because it was Jesus who laid down his life for the people of his kingdom. Markham said kings don’t do that and, typically, it is the other way around.
“Good Friday is about the price Jesus paid. It is a time of reflection and sadness. We are not celebrating Easter yet, but we do know the rest of the story,” he said. “We try not to fast forward through that. We try to leave (the people who attend the service) with that. It is a time of reflection and it is about the price that Jesus paid.”
While Easter is intentionally a time of rejoicing, singing, praising and a time for celebration for Christians, Good Friday is intentionally somber and reflective, Markham said. The point is to get people to understand that was the journey Jesus took and it is the journey of the cross, he said.
He was beaten, whipped and then had to bare the cross and Markham said Good Friday should be a time of remembering that sacrifice as opposed to celebrating the resurrection.
“The point is the resurrection. He (Jesus) overcame death, Hell and the grave and no man had ever done that. He proved he was the son of God,” he said. “It is more important than Christmas or any other Christian celebration. It is the point and most significant thing that happened in all of history.”
Luther Church of Christ Pastor John Martek is spearheading the multi-denominational choir performing at the Good Friday service and like the message the other pastors are sharing, he said the music also will take on the somber tones associated with the religious holiday.
The song that the choir will perform during the service is, “God So Loved The World,” from a larger piece that John Stainer wrote as part of his oratorio “The Crucifixion.” Martek said, in essence, the song encapsulates the Bible verse, John 3:16.
“God loved the world and that’s why all this is happening. He gave his only son on this day to die for our sins as opposed to the joy of the resurrection on Easter,” Martek said. “Part of what we do on Good Friday reflects on why all this needed to happen in the first place.”
One of the biggest differences between the Lenten season leading up to Easter and the Advent season leading up to Christmas is one is a time of celebration, while the other is a time for preparing, introspection and sacrifice.
One way of helping his parishioners understand that concept is by doing the opposite during Lent that is done during Advent.
“During the Advent season, you light a candle each week, (leading up to Jesus’ birth) and during Lent, we start with the fully lit candelabra. Then, each week we remove one of the lights until finally we are only left with the Christ candle. That is extinguished on Good Friday,” he said.
Although the Good Friday service will be a time for somber reflection about the sacrifices Jesus made for all of us and it isn’t a celebratory service, Martek said there is hope. Unlike the people of Jesus’ time, Martek said Christians do know what happened and they do know the end of the story.
So even during this somber holiday, remember that God still loves all of us, Martek said. He said, ultimately, the Lenten and Easter season is a time for forgiveness. He said not a single one of his disciples had enough faith to be there waiting outside of his tomb, even though they knew what the game plan was.
“Not one of them had the faith to actually believe in him enough to stand there so that when the grave opened they were there to greet him and give triumphant yells,” he said. “It shows me these guys can be forgiven knowing what they knew and failing him like that and we all can too.”
