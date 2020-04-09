CADILLAC — The season of Lent and Easter are known as times of sacrifice, but this year it also has been a time of uncertainty.
For most of the Lenten season, churches have been shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For years, the Cadillac Area Ministerial Association has hosted a community service on Good Friday to celebrate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ that precedes the resurrection of Easter. With Good Friday nearly here and Easter this weekend, the ministerial association is not going to cancel its annual tradition.
While COVID-19 is not going to allow the community to gather together, the ministerial association is still planning to have the service albeit via a different platform — online. During the online service, area ministers will be offering scripture, reflections, and prayers interspersed with music focusing on the events of Good Friday. It will be a meditative service entitled "Seven Moments" and will start at 7 p.m. on Good Friday Those interested in watching should look to the websites and/or Facebook pages of several churches including the United Methodist Church of Cadillac, Zion Lutheran Church of Cadillac, First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac, Revival Center Church of Cadillac, Northern Light Church of Cadillac, Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene, and Cadillac Christian Reformed Church.
The service was recorded Tuesday using the online meeting application Zoom and edited, according to ministerial association member Judy Coffey.
While the association had been planning for a service, but once the new normal of social distancing became a factor Coffey said it wasn't viable.
"Everyone is doing the videos on Sundays and even midweek and I thought why can't the ministerial association? Shorter is better," she said. "As I have watched my friends locally and out of town, most are doing 35-40 minutes. You rarely find (online services) longer."
Cadillac Area Ministerial Association President Rev. Brian Farmer said having the Good Friday event due to Coffey. He said she found the message, "Seven Moments" written by United Kingdom Rev. Stephen J. Maunder, the readings and the format. Then the others just set it up.
During this time, Farmer said the ministerial association didn't want things to fall by the wayside, which the community has not allowed to happen.
"In uncertain times we have a certain God who never changes and is always available. Whether you are homebound or not, he is always there," Farmer said. "While there are challenges and he has slowed us down, take that time to reconnect with him or find him. We will be OK."
While the Good Friday service is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, many churches in the area have been posting services or sermons online on Sundays and will again this Sunday for Easter. This includes Temple Hill Baptist Church via its Facebook page or website, Zion Lutheran Curch via its Facebook page and website, First Christian Church of Cadillac via its Facebook page, Northern Light Church of Cadillac via its Facebook page, Revival Center Church of Cadillac via Facebook, Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Cadillac via Facebook, Resurrection Life Church of Cadillac via livestream.com/rlccadillac and on radio stations 107.1 and 103.9, First Baptist Church of Cadillac via Facebook, St. Ann Catholic Church via stannparish.weebly.com, United Methodist Church of Cadillac via Facebook, Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene via its website and Facebook and the 13th Street Seventh-day Adventist Church on Saturday via Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.