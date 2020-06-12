LAKE CITY – The first-ever Good Neighbor Garden Tour based out of Lake City is planned for Saturday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Garden Tour, which organizer Chris Klein of Lake City hopes to make an annual event, features six gardens, all in northern Missaukee County. The event is a fundraiser for the Good Neighbor Food Pantry, which operates weekly out of the Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Tickets are $20 in advance and are available at the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce. The cost is $25 on the day of the event and tickets are available at each of the garden sites. The tickets are also good for specials at some downtown businesses in Lake City as well.
The garden sites include:
--Third Day Farm, 3234 S. LaChance Road
--Susanne Phillips, 4961 E. Sanborn Road
--Georgia Bowens, 6080 W. Broadway
--Chris Klein, 805 Mitchell Street
--Jeanne Hutchinson, 5730 W. Rhoby Road
--Dorothy’s Iris Farm, 5163 N. Lucas Road, Manton
Those participating may proceed to each of the gardens on their own schedule.
