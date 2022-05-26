CADILLAC — In this competition, everyone was a winner.
On Wednesday, the Cadillac Police Department and Cadillac Fire Department went head to head in a competition to bring in the most blood donors.
The “Battle of the Badges” was held at the Cadillac Municipal Complex and Officer Austin Reardon said he was pleasantly surprised by how many donors showed up.
“I gave blood at 10:45 and already, there were five people there,” Reardon said. “By 11 a.m., we had 13 appointments. We had an awesome turnout.”
Reardon said the idea of the competition came about after Versiti Blood Centers asked the city to use the sizable Cadillac Municipal Complex parking lot for a blood drive.
During the event, Versiti brought a bus filled with all the equipment staff needed to draw and test blood. Donors simply entered through one end of the bus and exited out the other end when they were done.
The city and Versiti held similar types of events in the past, but Reardon said it had been several years since the last one.
Versiti is the sole provider of blood for Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, and supplies blood to 88 Michigan hospitals altogether. With Memorial Day coming up, Reardon said the organization sought to bump up its reserves.
“There tends to be an increase in traumas and different types of injuries around the holidays,” Reardon said.
Those who donated blood during the event were asked to choose a team — blue or red — representing the police department or fire department. The team that drew the most donors would be the contest champions, and would donate $75 to a charitable cause.
“I hope it’s the police department,” said Reardon a couple of hours before the blood drive concluded; Reardon added that he was fairly confident they reached and quite possibly exceeded their event goal of 30 donors.
Versiti and the city will be holding another event in the same location on Sept. 9. Given how successful the blood drive Wednesday was, Reardon said they’ll probably be scaling up the September drive.
In the meantime, Versiti will be hosting blood drives on June 2 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and June 6 at the Lifehouse Assembly of God church, located at 1120 W. Division St.
