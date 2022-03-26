MESICK — After months of research, interviews, writing, editing and recording — culminating finally in the release of a professionally produced podcast — the question still remains: why?
Last summer, representatives from a Swedish oat milk company called Oatly traveled to Wexford County in order to visit and learn more about a tiny lake in Antioch Township.
Company representative Jeremy Elias said the project started out as a random series of Google searches of the Oatly name. When one of those searches brought up the lake, they soon became “obsessed” with the unique body of water, which is about the size of a football field and surrounded on all sides by evergreen trees up to 120 feet tall.
“It’s the first one that came up (in the Google search) and the one we happened to start talking about,” Elias said last year. “The wheels of curiosity started moving. We didn’t know if it was natural, spring-fed, caused by a meteorite, or what.”
Also, given that many immigrants of Swedish descent settled in this part of Michigan, some Oatly staffers theorized that perhaps the lake and company name had a shared origin.
Elias said they decided that if they were ever in the area, they’d try to find out more about it and maybe see if they can visit the property.
About six months after they first discovered the lake, that opportunity presented itself, and Elias along with several others from Oatly, including a few journalists and videographers, visited the area and spoke with residents, including the man who owns the lake, Justin Housler, and his mother, Jeanne.
“I thought it was a prank for a while,” Justin Housler told the Cadillac News recently. “They ended up being a great group of people. But I don’t think they knew what they were getting into.”
Listening to the podcast, it becomes clear in the first couple of minutes that Justin’s summary of the crew’s mindset when they visited the lake is correct.
In the introduction to the 19-minute production, entitled “The Deep Waters of Oatly Lake,” journalist and narrator Schuyler Swenson remarks in a sardonic tone that, “For reasons that are still unclear, they (Oatly) asked me to make a podcast about it (the lake).”
From that point on, Swenson proceeds to tell the story about how the company came to be interested in the lake and what they found out during their research of its history.
Spoiler alert: their research did reveal something surprising, but it wasn’t at all what they were anticipating. As Swenson makes clear in the podcast, there is absolutely no connection between the lake and the company.
It turns out that while Google Maps lists the lake as having the same spelling as the company name, anyone with knowledge of the lake can tell you it’s actually spelled O.A.T.L.E.Y., named after Jesse Oatley — who settled on the land in the late 19th Century shortly after the end of the Civil War.
Jeanne Housler, who is a great-granddaughter of Jesse Oatley, pointed out the name discrepancy to her son when the company first approached him with interest in producing a podcast about the lake.
During the podcast crew’s visit to the lake, Justin also remarked that the two names were spelled differently, and commented with a chuckle that they might have “made a giant miscalculation in coming here.”
While Justin’s comment was made in jest, it turns out that the trip was a miscalculation: the project was undertaken based entirely on a Google Maps typo.
That being said, Oatly doesn’t see the endeavor as a mistake, since the podcast actually achieved its intended goal.
“You might ask, what does oat milk have to do with a small lake in Michigan? All told, not much,” Oatly Senior Director of Communications Mary-Kate Smitherman wrote in an email to the Cadillac News.
“But built on the insight that brands want to talk about themselves — and consumers want to hear brands talk about themselves — we embarked on an on-the-ground documentation of the lake’s history, ownership and geography, as well as the derivation of its unique name ... The ambition is for this podcast to spark a broader conversation around this particular body of water, lakes in general, and of course, Oatly.”
The company’s motive of bringing more attention to the Oatly brand name isn’t hidden from view; in fact, Swenson jokes about it multiple times during the podcast, even saying at one point that she’s been informed that the company didn’t sell any advertisements for the podcast, because the podcast itself is an advertisement.
Elias told the Cadillac News early in the research process that they may have uncovered a connection between the lake’s name and the company’s name but later admitted this was a bit of a put-on, although he added that he thinks the project revealed something just as compelling about the area’s history and the Mesick community.
Ultimately, the answer to the question of “why” Oatly representatives traveled thousands of miles to investigate a lake that shared no connection with the company is because it interested them. There’s really not much more to it than that, Elias said.
Antioch Hills Golf Club groundskeeper Todd Haskins made a comment to the podcast crew that there probably are a lot more interesting things in the world than a tiny lake surrounded by swampland in an obscure corner of Northern Michigan.
“We respectfully disagree,” Elias said. “We didn’t uncover some massive mystery. It ends with what most might categorize as a terrible misunderstanding, but we consider this to be the perfect ending of Oatly’s first podcast.”
Jeanne Housler said getting to know the people from Oatly was a lot of fun.
“They were really interesting people,” Housler said. “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I wish we could have found a connection (between the lake and company name) but it got me drinking oat milk — if nothing else. It’s really good.”
The podcast, which is full of humorous tongue-in-cheek one-liners about how the project didn’t turn out as planned, is available on Spotify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.