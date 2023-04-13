CADILLAC — The Wexford County Republican Committee is hosting an event this Sunday, April 16, to discuss how Michigan’s energy grid could be affected by the impending closure of coal power plants.
Emily DeBoer, chair of the Wexford County GOP, said the event will give area residents an opportunity to learn more about how energy is generated in Michigan, and how that is expected to change in coming years.
Slated to speak during the event are Tom King, vice president of regulatory affairs at Wolverine Power, and Jason Hayes of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. Moderating the event will be former state Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City.
The event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Cadillac Armory, located at 415 Haynes St., in Cadillac. There will be a social hour from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., followed by the panel discussion from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
DeBoer said the panelists will discuss the potential effects of the state’s transition from coal to renewable energy — a transition that has been precipitated both by legislative acts and concurrent commitments by public utility companies, including Consumers Energy, to become carbon neutral by a certain year.
Potential ramifications of this transition include rolling blackouts, restricted energy use, and higher energy rates, DeBoer said.
“This is really important, DeBoer said. “A critical topic for our state and the community.”
“Current technology cannot support the current plan,” said Tiffany Rice, treasurer of the Wexford County GOP and event chair. “If the plan cannot support demand, then we have a responsibility to ensure our communities understand the scope of impact, such as rolling blackouts, the potential of local government exercising eminent domain under the premise of ‘sustainable use,’ and other drastic actions that could cause energy interruptions, restrictions and further pain to our family budgets.”
Registration is $25 per person and includes event entry and a meal catered by Chico’s Taco House. Pre-event registration is preferred; however, limited registration is also accepted at the door.
Learn more about the event and register at wexfordgop.org/events.html
