CADILLAC — The second half of the Gopherwood Concert series will begin on Jan. 21, when Mark Stuart takes the stage at the Cadillac Elks building.
Stuart has toured extensively in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom and Europe. Notable artists such as Freddy Fender, Steve Earle, Joan Baez and Steve Forbert have employed him for his musicianship.
Rock, blues, folk, country and more are evident in his performance. Electric, acoustic, slide guitar-all make up his musical toolbox. Travis-style, Chicago blues, honky tonk country, finger-style folk-all are there when you hear him. His songs are oftentimes autobiographic pieces, but, can be constructed from the viewpoint of a lifelong troubadour who is paying attention to the world he sees around him.
On Feb. 11, folk siren Abigail Stauffer will take the stage.
Stauffer turns the language of acoustic, pop and neo-soul music into an irresistible invitation to heal and be healed. Every song is a captivating showcase of confidence and vulnerability, crafting a balance of pain, hope and joy.
On March 11, Gopherwood will welcome back solo guitar virtuoso Willy Porter.
A largely self-taught musician, Porter began treating audiences to his brand of guitar playing and wry storytelling in the late 1980s while living in Madison, Wisconsin. In 1990, he released his first full-length independent album, The Trees Have Soul, and the touring life has flowed steadily ever since.
Gopherwood will host its annual Made in Michigan FUNdraiser on April 8.
“Tiyi (Schippers) is putting together a group of mighty fine musicians to entertain you,” reads a press release about the event on the Gopherwood website. “Stay tuned for more details on that and musicians that will perform this year. This party has been touted as ‘The best Gopherwood event ever’ in the past. We hope you’ll join us at this FUNdraiser that helps Gopherwood continue to bring you quality music and entertainment.”
Closing out the Gopherwood season on May 6 will be Ben Traverse, who will play a house concert at 4320 E. 46 Road.
Traverse is a traditional folk singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and audio engineer with deep roots in Michigan. His musical journey began nearly a decade go with a collaborative after-school program presented by Earthwork Music and SEEDS celebrating Alan Lomax’s 1938 folksong recordings of Michigan.
After graduating high school and moving to Grand Rapids, Traverse quickly became heavily involved working behind the scenes with many West Michigan acts. Since then, Traverse has spent the better part of a decade cutting his teeth playing listening rooms, festivals and bars. He’s found his passion steeping himself in the rich history of traditional folk music and using folk music as a vehicle for community, collaboration, education and environmental and social activism.
All Gopherwood Concerts shows begin at 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary for each show. For additional details on each show, go to gopherwoodconcerts.org
