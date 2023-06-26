Gopherwood bringing The Voice finalist Laith Al-Saadi to Cadillac

CADILLAC — Better get your tickets early.
It recently was announced that The Voice finalist Laith Al-Saadi will be coming to Cadillac to perform during Gopherwood’s 40th season, which begins this fall.
While Gopherwood organizers still are lining up performers for the upcoming season, they felt it would be appropriate to announce this show early, as tickets likely will sell out in advance.
Tickets are currently available online at My North Tickets. They will soon be available in Cadillac at Horizon Books and The After 26 Depot Cafe. All ticket prices for this show are $30.
In 2016, Al-Saadi won America’s hearts and a spot in the Season 10 finale of NBC’s “The Voice.” Now he’s poised to bring his authentic blend of blues, soul and classic rock to audiences around the nation and the world.
Al-Saadi has always had the perfect combination of Midwestern hustle and incredible musical chops — honed at the University of Michigan school of music in his hometown of Ann Arbor, and on stages across the country working with legends like Taj Mahal, Luther Allison, Buddy Guy, Son Seals, Gregg Allman, B.B. King, Aretha Franklin, Paul Rodgers and opened for Bob Seger on his farewell tour in January, 2019.
“Laith is one of the most diverse talents we have,” said Maroon 5 frontman and The Voice coach Adam Levine. “Incredible guitar player, incredible singer.”
Entertainment Weekly called Al-Saadi “a power performer who is so legitimate and memorable.”
Audiences have agreed, propelling Al-Saadi’s most recent CD release, “REAL” to the top of the blues chart for five weeks and the top 20 album chart for two weeks. Laith also had four singles in the top 10 iTunes singles charts, and his albums “In The Round” and “Long Time Coming” spent time at the top of the rock and album charts. Al-Saadi also received a Detroit Music Award in 2018 for Best New Recording for his Digital EP “A 75th Birthday Tribute to Jimi Hendrix.”
Guitar World Magazine has called Al-Saadi a cross between “Danny Gatton and Buddy Guy at their best,” and in 2006 Guitar Center crowned him one of the top four blues guitarists in the United States.
