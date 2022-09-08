Gopherwood Concerts announces its 39th season lineup

CADILLAC — Although summer has just about come to a close, that doesn’t mean live music is over. Gopherwood Concerts has announced its 39th season lineup, starting this fall.
Last year, Gopherwood moved its program online due to COVID-19 restrictions, but now that the pandemic has cooled off, concerts can all be held in person, both at the Elks Lodge and in the home of Booking Director Paul Brown.
Because of Gopherwoods brief virtual stint, Brown said attendance had been lower than usual. He’s hoping to see a change in those numbers with a brand-new season full of first time and returning musical acts.
The season will open Oct. 1 with a performance by Max Lockwood and Eric O’Daly, joined by Brandon Smith from Appleseed Collective on violin. The trio will be playing the first of two House Concerts, a tradition started by Brown and his wife, Nancy, where they welcome the scheduled band and audience into their home for a more social listening experience.
Brown caught a performance from the trio in Suttons Bay last spring and has been eager to have them at Gopherwood ever since.
“It was intriguing to me, and I thought about having Max before, so we... talked to them and asked them if they’d be interested in doing a house concert for us,” he said. “So they checked their calendars and were excited about it, so we’re thrilled to have them as the first show of the year.”
On Oct. 15, the series will continue with Crosscut Kings, who will perform on the third floor of the Elks’ building. The group participated in the Gopherwood series virtually last year, but Brown said this is the first time they’ll be playing live in Cadillac.
Brown expects that the Nov. 15 show will be a fan favorite, and the largest of the season. That evening, Gopherwood is welcoming Joshua and Rachel Davis to its stage. Brown is encouraging potential attendees to get their tickets as soon as possible, as it is likely that the show will sell out quickly. If necessary, a second performance could be scheduled out.
Based on attendance numbers from previous December shows, Brown said they’ll be putting the series on pause for the month. With so many holidays on the calendar, it’s difficult to round up a crowd.
Shows resume on Jan. 21 with Mark Stuart, who will round out the first half of the season.
Over the last 25 years of Brown’s involvement with the Gopherwood concerts, he said the community’s dedication and excitement for the series has continued to grow. As he curates acts for each season, Brown said he aims to provide Gopherwood follows with a unique listening experience, and he’s looking forward to seeing things kick off once again.
Gopherwood tickets can be purchased in advance at the After 26 Depot Cafe and Horizon Books, online at My North Tickets or by phone at 1-800-836-0717.
