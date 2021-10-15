Gopherwood Concerts brings Full Cord Bluegrass to Elks building Oct. 23

CADILLAC — Gopherwood Concert’s 38th season returns to in-person shows on the third floor of the Elk’s building in downtown Cadillac on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. with Full Cord Bluegrass.
For the past 14 years, Full Cord Bluegrass has been making a name for themselves blending traditional bluegrass music with jazz, western swing and rock n’ roll while keeping the traditional bluegrass feel alive and well.
These influences make every performance memorable and unique. FCBG — guitarist Eric Langejans, bassist Todd Kirchner, Mando specialist Brian Oberlin, fiddler Grant Flick and banjo picker extraordinaire Lloyd Douglas — are at the top of their game and gaining momentum fast. Hold on to your hats when these boys hit the stage — they are bringing their version of the bluegrass train full steam ahead.
Tickets for regular shows are $15 in advance, $18 at the door. Students 13-18 $7 in advance, $9 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free with an adult. Advance tickets can be purchased at Horizon Books, The After 26 Depot Cafe, online at My North Tickets, or via phone at 1-800-836-0717.
All patrons 12 and over will be asked to show proof of vaccination and a photo ID, or a negative COVID test in the last 72 hours, when they enter the venue, and all patrons will be required to wear a mask, unless eating or drinking.
If you are not able to show proof of vaccination, or negative COVID test, you will not be allowed to attend the performance, and can request a refund prior to the start of the show.
