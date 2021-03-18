CADILLAC — The next streamed Gopherwood Concert of 2021 is set to rock the internet Saturday when C.A.R.Ma Quartet takes the virtual stage.
The quartet made up of John Churchville, tabla drum set; Brennan Andes, bass, guitar; Dan Ripke, guitar; and Peter "Madcat" Ruth, harmonica, jaw harp, ukulele, are four veteran musicians who are a combination of eclectic traditional and improvisational music. They have performed thousands of shows all over the world and are coming together Saturday in a socially distanced studio setting for the first time to bring their style of live Michigan music. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Ticket prices vary per show. Please refer to the Gopherwood Facebook page for more information. While Gopherwood is bringing the music to Cadillac this season in a new format, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amazing music and welcoming atmosphere remain the same. The streamed concerts are a partnership between Gopherwood Concerts, Hoxeyville Music Festival and Earthwork Harvest Gathering.
For more information about Gopherwood, call (231) 846-8383 or visit gopherwoodconcerts.org. Gopherwood concerts are affiliated with and funded by the Cadillac Arts Council.
