Gopherwood Direct To Your Living Room Season continues Saturday

CADILLAC — The first streamed Gopherwood Concert of 2021 is set to rock the internet Saturday when Crys Matthews takes the virtual stage.
Crys Matthews is a prolific lyricist and blends Americana, folk, jazz, blues, bluegrass and funk into a complex performance steeped in traditional melodies and original lyrics. If you ask about the new generation of social justice music-makers, Matthews will be mentioned.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Matthews will do a virtual performance of "Songs On Why We Can't Wait" in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The next concert in the series will be Ordinary Elephant on Feb. 27.
Ticket prices vary per show. Please refer to the Gopherwood Facebook page for more information. While Gopherwood is bringing the music to Cadillac this season in a new format, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amazing music and welcoming atmosphere remain the same.
For more information about Gopherwood, call (231) 846-8383 or visit gopherwoodconcerts.org. Gopherwood concerts are affiliated with and funded by the Cadillac Arts Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.