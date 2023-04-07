Gopherwood holding annual Made in Michigan FUNdraiser this Saturday

CADILLAC — A number of local and regional artists will perform Saturday to raise money for the Gopherwood concert series.
Musicians performing Saturday include Lake Effect, Brian Roman, Frank Youngman, Mary Sue Wilkinson, Patrick Niemesto, Heather Kingham, Katie Schoenherr and Brandon Peltier, Mark Lagerwey, Adam Joynt, Zak Bunce and the Mid-Michigan MVPs Band with Joe Balbaugh, Bob Hausler, Andy Dalton, Dave Dalton and Amy Petty, and Mark R. Schrock.
In addition to live music, there will be an auction with a range of items up for bid, including golf days at Caberfae and Eldorado, a jewelry making day with Sandy Rivard, artwork, hand-crafted furniture and more.
This event will help Gopherwood organizers continue to bring world class live music to Cadillac and to improve their sound and lighting equipment.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, and free for children 12 and under (with an adult). Tickets cost $25 at the door for adults, $12 for students. Tickets can be purchased in downtown Cadillac at the After 26 Depot or Horizon Books, or online at My North Tickets or by calling 800-836-0717.
The event will be held at the Cadillac Elks Lodge on Mitchell Street.
For more information about this show, call (231)846-8383 or visit the Gopherwood Website at https://gopherwoodconcerts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.