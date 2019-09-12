Gopherwood kicking off season Oct. 5 with Escaping Pavement

CADILLAC — It’s that time of year again.
Gopherwood Concerts will kick off their 36th season Oct. 5 with folk duo Escaping Pavement.
“There’s something about the bend of the mandolin, the rustle of the guitar, the gale-like wave of the vocal melody ... that calls you to adventure,‘ reads a description of Escaping Pavement on a Gopherwood flyer. “Since 2012, through their music and their lifestyle, Emily Burns and Aaron Markovitz have extolled the restorative principals of ‘...Escaping the Pavement.’ Together they bring a graceful grit and fine fiery energy of their acoustic guitar, mandolin and swooning harmonies.‘
Throughout fall, winter and into the spring, Gopherwood will host shows every month, with the majority taking place at the Elks Lodge in Cadillac.
Their lineup is a combination of artists, including old favorites, newcomers and hometown heroes.
Cadillac bluesman Luke Winslow-King will perform a house concert on Oct. 26, with a portion of the proceeds going back to Gopherwood to further their mission of bringing top-quality music to Cadillac and Northern Michigan.
On Nov. 23, Gopherwood will bring the Charlie Millard Band to the stage.
The Charlie Millard Band is comprised of Charlie, his father Jerry, and percussionist Michael Binienda.
“They have formed a trio that has been thrilling crowds wherever they stop to play, with influences like Tom Waits, Patrick Watson, and The Kinks.‘
Rounding out the season will be Willy Porter, who is no stranger to the Gopherwood stage.
“Willy Porter continues on a musical and personal odyssey spanning over two decades, 11 albums, and multiple continents. His journey has been defined by an inquisitive love for humanity and the language that describes what we all hold to be true.‘
Additional performers will be announced as they are booked.
All shows start at 7 p.m. Advance tickets will be available at Toy Town, After 26 and Horizon Books in downtown Cadillac, online at My North Tickets https://mynorthtickets.com/organizations/gopherwood-concerts and via phone at 1-800-836-0717.
The Luke Winslow-King and Willy Porter house concerts will be held at 4320 E. 46 Road.
For additional information, visit gopherwoodconcerts.org.
