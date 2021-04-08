CADILLAC — Gopherwood Concerts' 37th season of music continues with the “Direct To Your Living Room Season‘ of streamed shows. A special live stream from Audra Kubat will be held on Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m.
Searing and haunting, Detroit Music Award winning singer/songwriter Audra Kubat has released seven albums to critical acclaim in a career that spans over 20 years. A composer, performer, and educator, Audra’s work has earned her a place in the community as a resource for empowerment through songwriting and music. Her methods of composition articulate grace and uncover hidden places between our dreams and our realities. An offering of stark and beautiful reality that possesses experience yet embraces the whimsical. She has shared bills with Aimee Mann, Rodriguez, Roberta Flack, Greta Van Fleet, The War and Treaty, Whit Hill, and Jolie Holland, to name a few.
Detroit born and self-taught, Kubat began composing music on the piano at the age of 8. In her teens she started putting words to the music. Teaching herself to play the guitar, she began performing in local coffeehouses. In 1999 she created the band, “Stunning Amazon,‘ and in November of that year released a self-titled album. The band became locally successful and the CD paved the way toward bigger shows and media appearances.
Tickets to the show are free and donations to the artists are welcomed and encouraged.
While Gopherwood is bringing the music to Cadillac this season in a new format, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amazing music and welcoming atmosphere remain the same.
For more information about Gopherwood, call (231)846-8383 or visit the Gopherwood website at gopherwoodconcerts.org. Gopherwood concerts is affiliated with and funded by the Cadillac Arts Council.
