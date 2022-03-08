CADILLAC — The third floor of the Elk’s Lodge in downtown Cadillac was uncharacteristically quiet during January and February due to two Gopherwood shows being canceled during the height of the pandemic.
With case rates dropping throughout the area, Gopherwood announced this week they would be returning on March 19, when Drew Nelson and Highway 2 will take the stage beginning at 7 p.m.
Michigan-born Navy veteran Drew Nelson is a storytelling songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. A fly fisherman and world traveler, he writes as a witness to the lives and journeys of those he has met along the way, mixing Americana and roots-rock with traditional folk styles.
Nelson describes himself as “a God-fearing feeder of birds.” This Grand Rapids native lists his influences as “Greg Brown, Peter Mulvey, Tom Waits, Patty Griffin, Lyle Lovett, Richard Shindell, Andrew Calhoun, Kat Eggleston, John Gorka, Jan Krist, Ralston Bowles, U2, Bruce Cockburn, and, well ... Dylan, Dylan, Dylan.” He’s opened for John Gorka, a big fan, at The Ark, and has toured with Melissa Etheridge and Edwin McCain.
With the latest pandemic surge winding down, Gopherwood will no longer be requiring masks be worn at their shows, although proof of vaccination is still required. All patrons over 12 will be asked to show proof of vaccination and a photo ID, or a negative COVID test in the last 72 hours, when they enter the venue. If you are not able to show proof of vaccination, or negative COVID test, you will not be allowed to attend the performance, and can request a refund prior to the start of the show.
Tickets to the show cost $7 to $15 and can be purchased at https://mynorthtickets.com/events/drew-nelson-highway-2-3-19-2022.
For more information, contact the Elk’s Lodge at (231) 846-8383.
