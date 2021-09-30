Gopherwood returns to in-person performances; first show of season this weekend

CADILLAC — There’s just no substitute for experiencing live music in person.
Last year, Gopherwood Concerts held their 37th season virtually due to the COVID pandemic, with artists performing online and spectators viewing their shows from the comfort of their homes.
The Gopherwood series invites musicians across a variety of genres, ranging from folk, country and bluegrass to rock and roll and rhythm and blues, to perform in Cadillac either at the Elk’s Lodge or home of organizers Paul and Nancy Brown.
Paul Brown said musicians did the best they could during this time and loyal fans also did their part to support them but by the end of the season, it was becoming apparent that fewer people were tuning into the virtual performances.
“People want to see live music,” Brown said.
This summer, many musicians performed shows in front of crowds, both indoors and outdoors, as spectators and many of the musicians themselves were tired of the virtual medium.
Taking this into consideration, Brown said they made the decision to bring in-person performances back for this season of Gopherwood, which kicks off this Saturday.
For the first show, Brown said masks will be mandatory. For all shows after that, he said they’ll also be requiring that spectators bring their identifications and proof they’ve been vaccinated; he said they would have done this for the first show, as well, but they didn’t feel they had enough time to inform the public about the policy.
Requiring vaccination for spectators is something many venues are doing right now, and also something that a lot of musicians have requested. Brown said many spectators also feel more comfortable attending a show where they know everyone is vaccinated.
“It’s to keep everyone safer,” Brown said. “It’s becoming a standard thing.”
The first half of this year’s Gopherwood season will feature performances from The Rough and Tumble, Full Cord Bluegrass, Robbie Schaefer and The Sweet Water Warblers.
Brown said he’s still finalizing the schedule for the second half of the season, although he’s so far secured commitments from the Last Gasp Collective and Michael Clem.
The first show of the season from The Rough and Tumble will be this Saturday at 7 p.m. at Paul and Nancy Brown’s house, 4320 E. 46 Road, Cadillac.
The season continues with Full Cord Bluegrass on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. in the Elk’s building.
Gopherwood is hosting a special kid’s show by Robbie Schaefer at 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 at The Elks, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Cadillac. Also on Nov. 20, at 7 p.m., Schaefer will be performing for the adults at the Elks.
A special Sunday show on Jan. 30 features local favorite The Sweet Water Warblers.
Information on the second half of the season will be released when Brown finalizes the musical lineup.
Tickets for regular shows are $15 in advance, $18 at the door. Students 13-18 $7 in advance, $9 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free with an adult. Advance tickets can be purchased at Toy Town, Horizon Books, The After 26 Depot Cafe, online at My North Tickets, or via phone at 1-800-836-0717.
For more information about Gopherwood, call (231) 846-8383 or visit the Gopherwood Website at gopherwoodconcerts.org. Gopherwood concerts is affiliated with and funded by the Cadillac Arts Council.
