CADILLAC — Two local artists will be showcased in November as part of Gopherwood's "Direct To Your Living Room Season."
On Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m., Gopherwood will stream a locally formed favorite, the Sweet Water Warblers, and on Nov. 21, at 7 p.m., they'll feature another home grown Cadillac musician, Luke Winslow King.
If the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, then The Sweet Water Warblers are no exception. Comprised of Michigan songbirds Rachael Davis, Lindsay Lou, and May Erlewine, the fold trio's organic vocal harmonies and seamlessly interwoven instrumentation leaves listeners breathless.
The Sweet Water Warblers came together in 2014, for a single performance at the Hoxeyville Music Festival. From the beginning, a bond forged by a mutual passion for social change and expansion of the soul through music formed a unique connection between the three artists. Whether it was the gospel and soul-laced melodies uncovered in Davis' music, the Appalachian folk and country-leaning ballads belted out by Erlewine, or the versatile country soul and bluegrass roots of Lou's band, it was clear from the beginning that the culmination of their talents would be unparalleled.
The three have graced the Gopherwood stage together, and separately multiple times, always received with the pride of a home town crowd watching our own blossom. This special 'Gopherwood only' show will be pre-recorded, and can be accessed on the Gopherwood Concerts website. Tickets for this show are $20-$50. $50 ticket holders receive VIP merchandise and a meet and greet with the artists via Zoom prior to the show.
Luke Winslow-King is a New Orleans-based guitarist, singer, producer, and songwriter. His work is an eclectic mix that combines Mississippi delta blues, folk music, traditional jazz, and roots rock and roll. His alchemical songs blend contemporary ideas with styles from bygone eras producing a sound that is rustic and urbane, elegant and entirely his own.
Winslow-King and an all-star cast of blues, roots, and world music greats, including Roberto Luti, and Charles Hodges (Al Green), finished cutting his seventh full length record, "If These Walls Could Talk" in January 2020. The new album presents an evolution of the bluesman’s sound that is both reverent and bright. Bearing up unprecedentedly hopeful lyrics is a deep sonic foundation of LWK’s beloved delta blues fused with the high energy midwestern rock that shaped his teenage years in Northern Michigan. Like all of Winslow-King’s work, "If These Walls Could Talk" continues to propel rugged roots to the vanguard of modern artistic sensibility.
In addition to cutting seven studio records in the last decade, he has toured extensively in North America and Europe, appearing on notable stages such as Austin City Limits, New Orleans JazzFest, Azkena Rock Festival (Spain), Tønder Festival Paradiso (Netherlands), Maverick Festival (UK), and countless more.
Tickets to this show are $15 and can be purchased on the Gopherwood Concerts website.
While Gopherwood is bringing the music to Cadillac this season in a new format, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amazing music and welcoming atmosphere remain the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.