CADILLAC — Coming up Saturday, April 9, Gopherwood is presenting their annual Made in Michigan FUNdraiser.
“This event helps us continue to present world class musical entertainment here in Cadillac,” reads a press release issued by Gopherwood.
“(Organizer) Tiyi (Schippers) has put together a large list of performers that will provide us with a great night of music. Nancy Brown has gathered a large list of donated art, music, musical instruments, local gift certificates and more for the silent auction. The proceeds for this event help us keep our ticket prices as low as possible, make upgrades to our lighting and sound equipment and present musical acts we would not otherwise be able to afford.”
Schippers said recently that due to the pandemic, this will be the first time in three years Gopherwood will be able to hold the fundraiser.
Showtime for the fundraiser is at 7 p.m. The show will be held at the Cadillac Elks Lodge, located at 122 S. Mitchell St.
Advance tickets are available at Horizon Books and The After 26 Depot Cafe, online at My North Tickets and via phone at 1-800-836-0717.
