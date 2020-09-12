CADILLAC — Musicians have been hit particularly hard this summer by COVID-19, and with severe limitations on indoor venues still in place statewide, this winter could be even worse.
Paul Brown, one of the organizers of Cadillac's annual Gopherwood Concerts series, said while some venues such as Coyote Crossing Resort were able to host small outdoor performances over the summer, with cold weather on the way, even those scant opportunities will be disappearing, leaving regional musicians with few options for making a living.
Brown said without a place to perform, the livelihoods of many musicians may be at risk, which is why it's important to figure out a way to support them during this period.
To that end, since Gopherwood's upcoming shows won't be able to held at the Elks Lodge or Brown's house as they have in previous years, they will be live streamed directly into viewers' homes.
"Due to COVID-19, Gopherwood, in cooperation with Earthwork Harvest Gathering and Hoxeyville Music Festival, brings you a season of great shows streamed directly to your home via the internet," reads a press release recently issued by Gopherwood. "We hope you’ll join us as we strive to present and support live music and musicians..."
The first round of performers in this year's concert series have been booked and include Crosscut Kings on Oct. 3, Robbie Schaeffer on Oct. 24, the Sweet Water Warblers on Nov. 14, and Luke Winslow King on Nov. 21.
Brown said they're in the process of booking performers for the second half of the concert series and will release that schedule soon.
Unlike previous years, Brown said the cost of admission (meaning the cost to view the live stream) will vary by show, with the individual performers dictating what they're comfortable charging.
For instance, the four shows already booked have prices that vary from a suggested donation to between $20-$50, with viewers choosing how much they'd like to give.
Brown said their sponsorship agreement with Earthwork Harvest Gathering and Hoxeyville Music Festival will enable them to reach a larger audience and compensate the artists financially for their performances.
The actual performances will be live streamed from wherever the artists are playing. Brown said the performers also will decide how the live stream will be broadcasted, such as through Facebook or streaming platforms like Crowdcast. Brown said many musicians have invested in special microphones and recording equipment to improve the sound quality of their live-streamed performances, although he acknowledged that there is no substitution for seeing a musician in person.
"We'll be tapping into our core group of people and hoping they will embrace this new format," Brown said. "If we want their music to live beyond this pandemic, we need to support them. Just like the community is supporting restaurants and businesses right now."
For additional information, go to gopherwoodconcerts.org or look up Gopherwood Concerts on Facebook.
Keep reading the Cadillac News for updates on upcoming Gopherwood shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.