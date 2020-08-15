Gov. announces 4 million free masks

CADILLAC — Free masks are coming to low-income Michiganders, schools and homeless shelters, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced during a Friday press conference.
The effort to help Michigan "mask up" is a partnership with Ford and FEMA.
Anyone interested in receiving a free mask can find a distribution location by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 or looking up their local community action agency online.
Statewide on Friday there were 748 newly confirmed cases, bringing the pandemic total to 91,140 in Michigan.
Locally, there were two new cases in the Cadillac News coverage area; one in Lake County and one in Wexford County.
The new Wexford County case brought the total number of cases throughout the pandemic to 60; however, 40 have met the state's definition of recovery (they're still alive a month after getting sick). Generally, people are contagious for SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, for 10 days after they start showing symptoms. In Wexford County, two people have been confirmed to have the virus in the past 10 days; however, the data from District Health Department No. 10 does not show their test date. There are 15 probable cases.
Lake County's tally reached 26 on Friday, with nine in the past 10 days and 12 official recoveries. There are two probable cases.
Osceola County remained at 64 cases, none in the past 10 days. There have been 44 recoveries. There are seven probable cases.
Missaukee County was at 28 cases on Friday, two of which have been in the past 10 days and 24 which meet the definition of recovery. There are 14 probable cases.
The Cadillac News analysis of state data on coronavirus diagnostic tests shows there has been a 0.8% positivity rate in August for residents of the four counties in the newspaper's coverage area. There have been 2,612 tests for residents during the month of August through Aug. 13; 21 of the tests have come back positive. Some people are tested more than once.
The positivity rate for the week ending Aug. 15 is 0.7% for the four counties; that number does not necessarily include Friday's new cases, as the data is current only through Aug. 13.
Statewide, deaths reached 6,300 on Friday, with 11 deaths new over the previous day. Of the 6,300 people who have died of COVID-19 in Michigan, five have been in the Cadillac News coverage area; four in Wexford County and one in Missaukee County. However, on Friday, DHD No. 10 showed that one person had died in Manistee County, which is adjacent to Wexford County.
