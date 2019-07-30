LANSING — After Lake County declared a local state of emergency last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for the county.
Lake County requested a governor’s declaration on July 26 after declaring its local state of emergency on Monday, July 22 when heavy rainfall flooded the area on July 20. Whitmer declared her state of emergency on Monday, according to a press release.
“Lake County’s first responders and others have done a great job keeping the community safe throughout this emergency,‘ said Whitmer in the press release.
When storms blew through the area the weekend of July 20, some of the worst-hit areas in the county were the Bray Creek area, 40th Street north of Chase, Boardway and 21st Street and the Baldwin area.
The flooding was mostly due to the speed at which the rain hit Lake County, said Emergency Management Director Patrick Maddox the Monday after the storm. Many areas took on 8 to 10 inches of rain and some received up to a foot of water.
By declaring a state of emergency, the governor has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area. This now authorizes Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security to coordinate state efforts.
“This emergency declaration enables the state to provide personnel, supplies, equipment or other resources as requested by the county to help with recovery efforts,‘ said Whitmer.
Maddox did not respond to inquiries regarding damage and flooding in time for publication.
