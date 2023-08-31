LANSING — The goals Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has for the Michigan Legislature this fall are lofty, but something she believes is also achievable.
The second-term Democratic governor highlighted her policy priorities during a “What’s Next Address,” following the first half of 2023 that saw the party roll back decades of Republican measures while implementing its own liberal agenda.
“What’s next on the fall agenda for Michigan is: the health of our people; the health of our planet; the health of our economy; and the health of our democracy,” Whitmer said Wednesday in Lansing.
Lawmakers are set to return to the state Capitol Sept. 5 after a two-month summer break. Michigan is one of the few states with a full-time legislative session and Democrats are looking to take advantage of every minute with control of the state House up for grabs next year.
“Our plans are ambitious, but they are achievable. Let’s get them done,” Whitmer said in her speech as legislative leaders looked on.
Michigan Democrats hold a “trifecta” — control of the state House, state Senate and the governor’s office — for the first time in nearly 40 years and passed numerous long-sought measures in the first eight months of the year, including an 11-bill gun safety package and the repeal of a right-to-work law.
Whitmer has delivered a “State of the State” address at the start of each year, as most governors do, but her Wednesday speech ahead of the second half of the legislative session was a first. Democrats passed nearly every measure that Whitmer called for at the beginning of the year and her speech this week could once again provide a road map of what’s ahead.
As neighboring states continue to tighten restrictions on abortion, Whitmer called for Michigan to further protect reproductive rights. She asked lawmakers to repeal “politically motivated, medically unnecessary restrictions,” on the procedure, such as a 24-hour wait period for patients. Voters in the state approved a ballot measure last year that codified abortion rights in the state Constitution.
What’s next on her agenda for reproductive health is to pass the Reproductive Health Act and roll back those types of restrictions to protect the freedom of women to make their own decisions without interference from politicians, according to Whitmer.
“With a US Supreme Court stripping away basic rights, we must be proactive about repealing these antiquated state laws,” Whitmer said.
She also is looking to lower the cost of health care for Michiganders. In 2017, Republicans and Democrats came together to establish Healthy Michigan thanks to the Affordable Care Act. It expanded care to over 1 million people, lowered costs and improved health outcomes, according to Whitmer.
What’s next is codifying cost-saving measures of the Affordable Care Act including: protections for pre-existing conditions, permitting children to remain on their parent’s insurance until 26, banning annual or lifetime caps on care, and requiring insurance plans to cover essential services like ambulance services, birth control, mental health treatment, and preventative care.
She also want to lower the cost of prescription drugs. In 2020, Whitmer established a bipartisan Prescription Drugs Task Force to drive down costs. Since then, she signed legislation implementing some of their recommendations to lower costs by increasing transparency and accountability.
When it comes to what’s next for prescription drugs, Whitmer wants to establish an independent, nonpartisan Prescription Drug Affordability Board made up of leaders in economics, health care, supply chain and academics.
The board would use data and evidence-backed research to tackle the cost of prescription drugs. They will hold bad actors across the supply chain accountable for prices while also encouraging research and development to help find new treatments and cures.
District Health Department No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes said these healthcare related agenda items don’t seem to have any potential changes impacting the services the agency offers. He also said, in general, any efforts to increase access to health care and/or reduce health care costs would be beneficial for individuals.
One of Whitmer’s more ambitious priorities was a call for legislation providing paid family and medical leave, which “77% of Michigan workers do not have access to,” according to her.
Whitmer said too many Michiganders cannot be there for their families without sacrificing a paycheck. She also said no one should have to choose between their health, their newborn, or a sick relative and paying the bills and putting food on the table.
What’s next, according to Whitmer, is to enact paid leave so people have breathing room to get better when they’re sick, bond with their newborn, or care for an aging or ill family member. She said it also will help small businesses compete for talent with larger companies who can offer paid leave.
She also wants to pass legislation proactively protecting key provisions included in “Obamacare,” including one that requires insurers to cover preventive services, as the nation’s health law continues to face legal challenges in federal court.
Clean energy also appears to be a big focus this fall and Whitmer wants to enact a 100% clean energy standard. To protect the state’s air and water for future generations while creating jobs, lowering costs and enhancing reliability, Whitmer said Michigan needs to expand domestic energy production.
What’s next is enacting a 100% clean energy standard for Michigan so future generations have clean air to breathe and safe water to drink. It also has to drive down costs for consumers, reduce Michigan’s reliance on foreign energy and create good-paying manufacturing jobs along the way.
She also wants to improve energy efficiency. Whitmer talked about how utility bills are a monthly expense that make a real dent in family budgets. Michigan needs to find ways to lower costs so people have more money in their pockets.
What’s next is the state needs to improve energy efficiency and waste reduction programs to drive down costs for families and small businesses. Legislators also need to help Michiganders upgrade their homes or businesses to save money while protecting their access to reliable power.
Republicans have been critical of a legislative session that they say so far has lacked bipartisanship, with many bills passing along party lines. They were also critical of a $82 billion budget that was approved in June and crafted primarily by Democrats.
Republican state Rep. James DeSana criticized Whitmer in a statement ahead of her speech for taking a “victory lap” days after Michigan was hit by multiple tornadoes that killed five people and left hundreds of thousands of customers without power.
Whitmer did not address the continued power outages across the state in her speech but said that the state’s utility regulator, the Michigan Public Service Commission, “needs more tools.”
