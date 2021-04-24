CADILLAC — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer remembers voters talking to her in 2018 about one of her key campaign promises: to fix Michan's roads.
On Friday, she told the Cadillac community that's still a priority. Education, jobs and the environment are also on her to-do list.
The Governor spoke during the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Governor's Breakfast, held virtually over Zoom on Friday morning.
Looming decisions about how to spend billions of dollars are still to come.
There's coronavirus relief spending from the federal government that will need to be spent. And the governor and legislature will need to decide on next year's budget.
"I think this money is such an opportunity to help small businesses, schools and communities. And I laid out my vision for these funds in the Michigan COVID recovery plan earlier this year, I remain ready to work with our legislative leaders and anyone who wants to make sure that we invest these dollars in Michigan," Gov. Whitmer said about coronavirus response funding that came through the Trump administration.
The next round of relief, from the American Rescue Plan, could lead to "transformational change," Gov. Whitmer said.
"I think what we could do is really impact our outcomes for our kids by beefing up our public health capacity, you could create small business accelerator ramp up initiatives to continue attracting players in the tech and mobility spaces and work toward protecting access to clean drinking water and air and are protecting our lakes," Gov. Whitmer said. "We've got to think about 21st-century infrastructure like broadband all across the state. All these priorities will have the added benefit of creating thousands of good paying jobs at a time when Michiganders need them."
Moving on to her budget proposals, Gov. Whitmer said her budget would be the spark the state needs.
"This one makes Michigan values clear, it's about people," Gov. Whitmer said.
She spoke of increasing education spending without raising taxes and stabilizing school budgets.
And her plans to help families is also good for business, she indicated.
"In this budget we give families and working women, in particular, a much-needed boost because this budget invests $370 million to significantly lower childcare costs—in some cases down to zero," Gov. Whitmer said. "This is a game-changing investment in early learning and that'll give access to quality affordable childcare for 150,000 additional Michigan families, and it will also give employers, the kinds of supports that their employees need as we reengage."
The governor also spoke of making permanent a pandemic pay increase for frontline direct-care workers.
"One of the most direct ways we can value our workers is to pay them more," she said.
And, of course, the governor talked about roads—or more specifically, in the Cadilllac area, she spoke of bridges.
"Projects proposed under the $3.5 billion rebuilding Michigan bond project, independent of the budget are underway, and you'll see more orange cones and barrels this spring and summer as our building season continues," the governor said. "We're putting nearly $15 million to our bridges in the Cadillac area. We all know that when a bridge is closed or compromised, it impacts our health, our safety, the route to the hospital or the commerce or tourism that uses those roads and bridges. That's why we're glad to see that $15 million is dedicated to the Cadillac area."
Wexford County schools will also see more per-pupil funding under the governor's proposed budget, she said.
"We're increasing per-pupil funding to schools across Wexford County by $164 and making another $19 million dollars available in elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds," Gov. Whitmer said.
The governor's remarks Friday included a message of unity and a pledge to be available to Republicans who want to work with her.
"Remember, we're all Michiganders first. We share a lot of the same values and when we work together toward a common goal, we can make tremendous strides," Gov. Whitmer said.
Chamber President Caitlyn Berard said the event went well.
"The Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce are thankful for our sponsors, Governor’s Office, Baker College Tech, Wexford-Missaukee ISD, Consumers Energy and VanDrie Furniture for their investment and time in assisting with the preparation of this event. We are also thankful to our presenters and speakers RC Duskin, Mayor Carla Filkins and Craig Hewett. Each one of these members represented our community so well. Our students had wonderful questions and their engagement was a highlight of the event," Berard said in an email to the newspaper. "Following the event, our team is full of appreciation to keep a community tradition even with the pandemic word we are in. Due to these members, our event didn’t feel less of a celebration even with its limitations."
