CADILLAC — During a press conference earlier this week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined a plan to reopen the state economy in phases.
What that means for people living and working in the Cadillac area remains to be seen; the governor and her advisors omitted specific details about when and how particular areas of the state would be opened up. They did, however, go into some detail about the laundry list of variables and factors they would consider when making decisions about the state's economic restart.
Assisting the governor's office in developing a reopening plan are leaders in a number of sectors, including industry, health care, and labor, in addition to occupational experts at the University of Michigan. The group has been dubbed the Michigan Economic Recovery Council.
One of the governor's advisors, Wright Lassiter III, president and CEO of the Henry Ford Health System, said they grouped counties in the state in order to track the progress of the virus and determine its threat level at any given time and place.
Wexford and Missaukee counties were grouped in the "Traverse City Region," which includes counties comprising the majority of northwestern Michigan. Osceola and Lake counties were grouped in the "Grand Rapids Region," which is comprised of counties located in the central, west side of the state.
Lassiter said they grouped counties based primarily on two factors: how workers get to and from work, and the preparedness level of health care providers in the region. Lassiter said there is a wealth of available data about how people in various regions get to work; he said there also is quite a bit of data on how the virus spreads in the population based on these travel patterns. As for health care infrastructure, Lassiter said the ability of medical facilities to treat patients and report infections "various significantly across the state."
Based on the characteristics of the counties (which have not yet been explicitly identified), Lassiter said they scored each region's readiness for economic re-opening in respect to three variables: "epidemic spread," "healthcare system capacity" and "public health capacity."
For "epidemic spread," advisors considered density and trajectory of the virus's reach, along with current community exposure and herd immunity. For "healthcare system capacity," they examined the availability of critical personnel, beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment. For "public health capacity," they looked at contact tracing ability and effectiveness of isolation and quarantine efforts.
In addition to developing scores for all the regions in Michigan, advisors also identified risk factors to take into consideration when deciding which industries to open first. Risks fall broadly into the following categories — "worker interaction," "workplace characteristics" and "worker type."
Risk factors in the "worker interaction" category include the level of interaction with the general public (sustained or intermittent), contact with fellow coworkers in normal course of work, and existence of shared tooling or machinery. Risk factors in "workplace characteristics" include whether or not the business is indoors or outdoors, its number of workers, amount of active workspace, required travel and basic industrial hygiene. Risk factors in "worker type" include the demography of the industry, preexisting conditions, contact outside work, transit options and herd immunity.
To open sooner, the council identified a number of best practices that workplaces can adopt to minimize the chances of employees contracting or spreading the virus. Those best practices include such measures as access control, social distancing, sanitation and hygiene, access to PPE, and contact tracing and isolation protocols.
The current level of pandemic risk in Michigan is "Urgent," which means that only critical industries and those with extremely low workplace risk can be open right now, according to the council. Once pandemic risk reaches the "Stabilizing" and "Recovery" stages, selective reopening will be possible for high- and medium- workplace risk industries, so long as best practices are in place.
An example of a low-risk industry is construction, which Whitmer on Wednesday announced could resume work on May 7.
According to Bridge Magazine, the Monday preview of the "MI Safe Start" plan came as Republican leaders of the Michigan Legislature continue to urge Whitmer to relax business restrictions in light of the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
GOP leaders have suggested the Legislature may not expand Whitmer’s emergency declaration, which is set to expire Friday, without additional changes.
Whitmer contends she can continue taking emergency actions under a 1945 law that does not require legislative extensions. But that law does not include liability protections for public health workers, according to Whitmer, who is requesting a 28-day extension.
Whitmer said the plan developed by the Michigan Economic Recovery Council will inform her decisions about economic re-opening in the days to come but revealed little else about what that could mean for Northern Michigan or any other region.
"Stopping is simple," Whitmer said in regard to shutting down the state to control the spread of the coronavirus. "Re-engaging is more complicated."
