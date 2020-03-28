Gov. Gretchen Whitmer dropped a bomb on a radio show Friday morning that left some local educators wondering.
Whitmer said Friday during an interview on WWJ Newsradio it's "very unlikely" Michigan students will return to classrooms this school year. On the possibility of schools reopening, Whitmer said, "We are working diligently to come up with a plan to meet the needs of our kids. Anyone who's watching globally what's happening with this pandemic probably knows it's not going to be this year."
With local superintendents hearing about Whitmer's comments Friday, some were surprised she said that.
Pine River Area Public Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said if it turns out to be true, the state is going to have to "loosen up" its regulations and its "all or nothing" approach to educating students, which includes a district's special needs population. He also said with internet connectivity a problem for some people in his district and around the area, the state will have to give direction on how those students will be instructed if outside the classroom work will be expected.
"Even if we gave them the internet right now it doesn't mean the connectivity is there," he said. "It is a big discussion, but we haven't had it because we are busy feeding our kids."
Lukshaitis said if students and staff are not able to return to school this academic year, the state legislature will have to step in. Currently, there is a law in place about how many hours and days students need to be in school for it to count. Things like that will have to be addressed. Ultimately, Lukshaitis said the state will need to provide districts with direction.
"All districts can figure it out if we are empowered to do it, but it is quite difficult to do when we don't know," he said.
Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Superintendent Dave Cox said he was part of a meeting Friday with Michigan Superintendent of Education Michael Rice. During the meeting, Cox said Rice told him and other educators from the region they shouldn't be surprised by Whitmer's comments.
Cox said they also talked about what would need to happen if the current school year is cut short. One of the key questions that will need to be addressed is forgiveness, which would need to occur legislatively, according to Cox.
Internet connectivity also was discussed and Cox said it is estimated that roughly one-third or 500,000 of Michigan students don't have access. He said that was due to factors such as living in a rural location or financial constraints.
With 35% to 40% of her students not having access to the internet, Evart School Superintendent Shirley Howard said there would be a lot to figure out should the school year be cut short.
"I worry about who can access online and who would have to do things via pencil and paper," she said. "We have chrome books for every student to use but that does no good if they cannot use them at home. This is a really tough time right now."
While there will be challenges, Cox said Rice also informed those at the meeting education will continue in some form.
"He told us just because schools are closed he doesn't want it to be conceived as lost time. What can we do to meet the needs of our students," Cox said.
He also said it is anticipated that some sort of action will occur in the next week based on the comment Whitmer made Friday. As for what that will mean for students, Cox said Rice explained every senior who was on track to graduate before the shut down will still graduate. He also said they will start with seniors and move their way down to the lower grade levels meaning if a student was passing before the shut down they would pass their current grade.
While it appears the framework is starting to form, Cox said a lot is still unknown and things are developing regarding the potential closing of schools for the current year.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said she is going to remain hopeful that schools will get back to some sort of normalcy this school year despite Whitmer's comments on Friday. She also said until something becomes official they will continue to support CAPS families the best they can.
In case the need to use internet-based learning arose, CAPS asked families to fill out a needs survey on devices and internet availability. Brown said Friday that more than 2,100 of the district's 3,100 families completed the survey and now the district is looking at getting responses from those remaining families.
The survey was sent out on March 18 via email to families.
