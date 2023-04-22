CADILLAC — Whether it was the modest growth in population for the city of Cadillac, the $11 million investment by Borg Warner or being the largest manufacturing hub north of Grand Rapids, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the Cadillac area was on the move and growing.
Growth was something Whitmer focused on at the 45th annual Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Governor’s Breakfast Friday and that progress is something she said will continue in 2023.
While there has been growth, Whitmer also said there is a lot of work to get done in the coming months and years to ensure that this growth continues across the state. In particular, she said housing, attracting talent, education and economic development are issues the state focuses on.
“Our goal continues to be growth. Whether growing our economy. Whether it’s growing the diversity of our economy. Whether it’s growing our population and being strategic about population growth,” she said. “Together, I know that we are up to the challenge of making Michigan a place where people want to build their lives, start their families or pursue their entrepreneurial dream.”
She added that when someone moves somewhere that is the ultimate vote of confidence and it is the state’s job to make sure they have the support they need to choose Michigan.
That is why Whitmer said addressing the issues surrounding affordable housing is vital to the state’s continued growth and success. She also said while it is a challenge across the state it is particularly difficult in the more rural areas of the state.
Whitmer said 50% of renters and 25% of homeowners in the state spend more than 30% of their paychecks to keep a roof over their heads. Those roofs also are aging as Whitmer said nearly 50% were built before 1970. Supplies also are a serious problem.
“There just aren’t enough options for folks who are looking to relocate or for businesses that are looking to hire and lure talent to this area,” she said.
With that in mind, Whitmer said housing and economic growth are linked and people need affordable places to call home that also are near where they work. Employers in the Cadillac area live that challenge every day and that is why the state released its first statewide housing plan with goals to rehabilitate or build 75,000 units. That is designed to stabilize housing for more than 100,000 families and weatherize 15,000 homes, Whitmer said.
She also said to meet those metrics the Michigan Statewide Housing Partnership was established and she signed an executive order reorganizing the way it funds and builds housing in the state to be innovative and flexible.
“I know housing solutions in Cadillac will not mirror housing solutions in St. Ignace for Detroit for that matter,” she said. “That’s why we’ve got to have a process where we are focusing on the strengths and opportunities and needs of a particular community.”
She said housing will continue to be front and center and she is pleased there has been legislative support for the various measures designed to address the housing issue.
While housing is a top priority for many communities so is the idea of attracting talent to work the jobs in these communities, including the Cadillac area.
Whitmer said she met with several business leaders Friday and while progress has been made in attracting and keeping talent, there is more work to do. This work includes the establishment of the Michigan Reconnect, which pays the cost of in-district tuition for eligible adults, 21 and older, who want to pursue an associate degree or skills certificate at any of Michigan’s public community colleges, including its three tribal colleges.
The state also has funded apprenticeships at a record level including in one of the budget supplementals she signed earlier this year. Whitmer also talked about the Michigan Achievement Scholarship for the high schoolers in the audience. Michigan Achievement Scholarship will help high schoolers with financial aid for college. Eligible students can get up to $5,500 per year for five years to attend a public university.
“There is a path to prosperity in every part of this state for every person. We all have different paths and that’s a good thing,” she said.
When it comes to education, Whitmer discussed the historic investments that have been made to public schools and universities over the past four years with this upcoming budget looking to continue that trend.
This investment includes free breakfast and lunch for all students and literacy programs from early childhood through adulthood. She contends that a great public school system is key to long-term economic success and key to attracting people to the state.
When it comes to economic development, Whitmer said for years she has been beating the drum about bringing manufacturing and supply chain home to Michigan. As a state, we shouldn’t have to rely on anyone else in any other part of the world to ensure we can create world-class products, she said.
“During the pandemic, we saw why that is so important. It’s why we’ve worked across the aisle, Republicans and Democrats, public and private sector, together to equip us with powerful economic development tools,” she said. “We need to compete and win, every job, every dollar, every investment.”
She said it is within reason to believe Michigan will dominate battery manufacturing and lead the future of mobility and electrification. Whitmer also said her proposed budget includes a recurring annual deposit into the Economic Development Fund, and proposes a regional economic empowerment program to support the growth, diversification and development of local economies, especially in small towns and rural areas.
“We know that one size does not fit all. The greatest thing about the state of Michigan are the people who call this great state home,” she said. “We are going to continue to invest in people in every region, land investment region and draw more into the state of Michigan.”
After the governor’s breakfast was completed, Whitmer held a brief press conference with local media including the Cadillac News. During that time, she was asked if she thought the state had all the tools it needed to address the issue and, if not, what else is needed to accomplish that.
Whitmer said she would never say the state has all the tools it needs to address this issue because there is always going to be more work to do. There also will be unique issues that come up that new tools will be needed to address. She did say with Amy Hovey as the executive director of Michigan State Housing Development Authority and the resources put into building affordable housing will make a difference.
“But we have old stock in this country. We have too few affordable, good places for people to live all across the nation,” she said. “This is not unique to Michigan, but obviously, as I’m standing here in Cadillac, I know that this is a really important moment and that’s why what we have gotten done, and what I proposed doing in the budget, is going to be important to help businesses and to help grow our population, too.”
Finally, with talk of the continued investment in Electric Vehicles, Whitmer was asked about what future investments for roads will look like. Whitmer said the gas tax is not going to be a good long-term source for building out the state’s infrastructure, but right now, a definite alternative has not been found.
She added that no state has figured out what that is going to look like, but she is working with her partners in the legislature and stakeholders across the state to make sure there is a plan to transition and build out long-term infrastructure in Michigan.
“The job is never done. And as this mobility sector is changing so quickly, we are going to have to come up with a new apparatus to ensure that people who are using the roads are helping to pay to build them,” she said.
