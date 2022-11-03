CADILLAC — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist commented before introducing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday that Democrats in this part of Michigan might feel like they’re on an island, given how conservatively the community tends to vote.
“But I want you to know that this is where our movement grows,” Gilchrist told the modestly sized group assembled at the Wexford Civic Arena.
Whitmer and Gilchrist were in Cadillac as part of the “Getting Things Done Road Trip” — a stumping tour that included stops Wednesday in Muskegon Heights, Mount Pleasant and Traverse City.
In his lead up to introducing Whitmer, Gilchrist lauded the administration’s accomplishments, which he said benefit all people in Michigan, including economic development and improvements in infrastructure related to roads, bridges, broadband internet access and clean water.
Gilchrist added that their stop in Cadillac wasn’t just about rallying support for Whitmer and other state Democratic officials but also to win majorities in the state legislature.
“We have a chance to do some things for this community that we have been dreaming about for generations,” Gilchrist said. “To deepen the investments in all the areas I’ve described before ... Because our Michigan is big enough, beautiful enough and inclusive enough to have a place for everyone in Michigan.”
After being introduced, Whitmer began her speech by saying, “this is where elections are decided.”
“It has been a long, up and down, wild campaign cycle,” Whitmer said. “And right now is the time to put our foot on the gas.”
Whitmer urged those present to continue signing up for shifts to make calls, go door to door, and participate in other outreach efforts to get people to the polls and if they’re not registered to vote, to help them register.
“As I look at all of you, my Cadillac army’s looking great!” Whitmer said as she wrapped up her speech.
