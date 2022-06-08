Government imposter scams proving costly for those who fall victim

The Better Business Bureau is warning people to use caution if they are contacted by a government agency demanding money or offering a government grant for a fee.
The COVID-19 pandemic saw a rise in reports of scammers pretending to be from government agencies. While reports of government scams slowed since peaking in early 2021, victims lost more than twice as much money, according to new research by the BBB.
In 2021, consumers reported losses of more than $445 million in government impostor and government grant scams, up from $175.4 million reported in 2020. Likewise, the BBB’s Scam Tracker data showed victims of government grant scams lost more money in 2021 than in the previous year.
This type of scam is one of the top 10 riskiest scams reported to Scam Tracker, according to the 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report. Scam Tracker reports also showed government impostor scams as the second-most reported scams by businesses in 2021.
A Grand Rapids woman reported to the BBB she received a Facebook message from a friend about a government grant. The BBB said the fake agent had the woman share her personal information over the phone to “prove her identity.” After being told she qualified, she was told she had to pay $800 to receive a $50,000 grant.
The scammer told her she could pay with gift cards, bitcoin or CashApp. The Grand Rapids woman asked the scammer to remove her number from his list but he refused, according to the BBB.
BBB Serving Western Michigan President and CEO Lisa Frohnapfel said scammers looked to take advantage of individuals who find themselves vulnerable following the pandemic.
“Be wary of unsolicited calls, texts, emails or letters and investigate the legitimacy of an offer with a trusted source like the BBB before you act,” Frohnapfel said.
The types of government imposter scams include the Social Security Administration, law enforcement or federal agent, the IRS or government grants.
Imposter scams involving the Social Security Administration are the most common, according to the BBB. Typically, scammers warn victims their identity has been stolen, then ask them to verify. Some scammers also pose as law enforcement and threaten immediate arrest if demands aren’t met, according to the BBB. They may even ask for payment in gift cards to “solve” the problem.
IRS imposters call and threaten arrest unless back taxes are paid. The BBB said most reports to BBB Scam Tracker are from people who lost money while filing for an Employee Identification Number from websites that looked like they were official.
Finally, government grant scammers use hacked social media accounts to tell victims they qualify for a free grant that only costs a small fee to receive, according to the BBB. Once the first payment is sent, the scammer continues to add various fees. The consumer never receives the grant and loses whatever money and personal information they sent to the scammers.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said it always seems that every few years law enforcement scams make the rounds. He said the latest was in 2021.
He said the scam was a little different than what the BBB mentioned. The victims, in this case, were contacted by the scammers claiming they were from the MSP and looking to get donations to purchase a bulletproof vest for troopers.
“We (the MSP) never solicit for things like that. We are not funded by donations and we get appropriations through the legislative process when they do the state budget,” Carroll said. “We will never call asking for donations.”
While gift cards are still the method of payment of choice for scammers, the BBB reported more are beginning to turn to cryptocurrency. The FTC reported more than $22 million in losses from government imposter scam victims using cryptocurrency as payment in 2021.
When it comes to tips for avoiding getting scammed, the BBB said there are a few things people should remember.
A government agency will not call you. The BBB said government agencies like the Social Security Administration, IRS or FBI do not call people with threats or promises of money. Social Security also will never threaten you because of an identity theft problem and social security numbers are never suspended.
Do not always trust your caller ID. The BBB also said scammers can spoof numbers, making it appear as if they are calling from a government agency. Check with the real agency by going to the agency’s website directly, then click contact us to find out how to connect. Do not trust numbers that may be included in emails, text messages or internet searches.
Do not click on links inside a text message or email claiming to be from a government agency. Scammers can lead you to fake sites that look legitimate, according to the BBB.
Never provide your bank account or other personal information to anyone who calls you. The IRS generally makes its first contact with people by regular mail — not by phone — about taxes, according to the BBB.
Never pay with a gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency. The BBB said no government agency will take those forms of payment. Finally, don’t pay for a free government grant. If you must pay money for a free grant, the BBB said it isn’t free.
It also is important to remember the biggest hurdle for those trying to prosecute these scammers is that most of the scammers are overseas and many of these government-related scams originated in India, according to the BBB.
