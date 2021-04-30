Governor launches 'MI Vacc to Normal' challenge

CADILLAC — If you've been working from home for the past year, your days of wearing soft pants and working from your couch or kitchen table may be coming to an end.
On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled Michigan's "Vacc to Normal" challenge.
Whitmer's administration is still committed to the goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 years or older. But along the way, as vaccination rates rise, there will be incentives.
The first incentive falls at the 55% mark. Two weeks after Michigan hits a vaccine completion rate of 55%, the state will allow in-person work for all sectors of business. Though some industries have been open in-person due to the nature of the work, the epidemic rule has been if it's feasible to work from home, your employer has to have a policy allowing you to do so. Under the MI Vacc to Normal challenge milestones, in-person work can resume.
Maximum immunity is reached two weeks after your second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.
At 60% vaccine completion plus two weeks, indoor capacity restrictions lift to 25% for sports stadiums, conference centers, banquet halls and funeral homes, while indoor capacity at gyms and exercise facilities will increase to 50%. Bars and restaurants will have their curfews lifted.
Then at the 65% threshold, all indoor capacity limits will be lifted there will be no cap on the size of indoor gatherings (at least not based on COVID; other standard rules based on fire safety, for example, will apply). You will, however, still need to social distance at indoor gatherings. The 65% threshold will also mean the further relaxing of limits on residential social gatherings.
Two weeks after 70% of Michiganders get their second dose, the gatherings and masks order ie expected to be lifted "such that MDHHS will no longer employ broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants."
There is a caveat, however.
Regional outbreaks could mean delays.
"If new cases remain greater than 250 daily/million as a 7-day average in a Michigan Economic Recovery Committee (MERC) region at the time of implementing steps 2 through 3, MDHHS may delay implementation in that MERC region," the state said in a news release Thursday.
Michigan is still nearly 20 percentage points away from the first vaccination milestone and is still over the "new cases per million" guideline. MiStartMap.info on Thursday showed the statewide seven-day average of new cases per million at 291, as of April 26.
The state has administered 6,657,997 vaccines. As of Thursday, 48.8% of Michiganders ages 16 and older have received at least one dose, with 35.9% percent of Michiganders ages 16 and older being fully vaccinated, according to the news release announcing the Mi Vacc to Nomal challenge, though the state's vaccine dashboard put the number at 37.2%.
In local counties, Wexford County's vaccine completion rate is ahead of the state, at 38.9%. Missaukee County is at 37%; Lake County is at 32% and Osceola County is 28.3%.
Wexford and Missaukee County are in the Traverse City region, where the overall cases per million rate is 190.8. Wexford County is worse off than the region as a whole, with a per-million rate of 207 and Missaukee County at 209.4, though both counties are below the 250 daily/million rate that would halt re-opening.
Osceola and Lake counties are in the Grand Rapids region, where the overall rate per million is 361, well above the state's threshold. Lake County is below it, at 218.6 daily/million, while Oseola County is above it, at 282.8.
The local counties all had new cases on Thursday, with Wexford County adding nine and reaching a pandemic total of 2,385; Missaukee County adding six and reaching 1,176; Lake County adding five and reaching 538; Osceola County adding seven and reaching 1,533.
State data showed Osceola County recording a new COVID-19 death, the county's 27th, though that had not yet been verified by the local health department at last check. Otherwise, local counties showed deaths holding steady at 32 for Wexford, 15 for Missaukee and 13 for Lake.
Statewide cases reached 837,514 and deaths reached 17,575.
