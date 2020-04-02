Governor reallocates $200K intended for Manton library to battling COVID-19

MANTON — Those who've been hoping for help from the state in building a new library in Manton have mixed feelings about some news they received Monday.
Earlier this month, Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, announced that the state likely would allocate $200,000 toward building the new library — a major funding boost that would have allowed organizers to start construction on the facility this spring.
Also around the time of Hoitenga's announcement, the first COVID-19 cases were being discovered in southern Michigan and state officials were taking steps to curb the spread of the virus, including shutting down schools.
Recently, Hoitenga learned that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer redirected the funds that would have gone to the library to further bolster COVID-19 suppression efforts.
"While I’m disappointed about losing the library funding I understand the necessity for reserving money to deal with this COVID-19 epidemic," Hoitenga told the Cadillac News. "I’m requesting the funding be put in the next budget that is supposed to be completed by June. Our caucus is still working but it is unknown if the June deadline can be met for state budgets since the appropriations committees aren’t meeting."
Manton Library Steering Committee chairperson Linda Kimbel said she also was disappointed with the development but understands why the decision was made.
"We will just keep fund raising," Kimbel said.
As a result of not obtaining the state funds, Kimbel said it's unlikely they'll be able to begin construction this spring.
Manton’s library currently is operated out of a 100-year-old building that used to be a house; it is cramped and in need of repairs and upgrades.
Organizers have been raising funds through a variety of means over the last two years to secure the resources needed to build the structure. The plan is to build the library on vacant, city-owned property across the street from the Shell gas station.
The facility is expected to be around three times the size of the old library, with space for several rows of books, a computer lab, children’s area, teen room, genealogy research room, a general meeting room, two private rooms for tutoring, three bathrooms, and a staff break room.
Those interesting in contributing toward the project or buying a brick engraved with their name that will be used in the construction of the facility can call Kimbel at (231) 878-0638.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.