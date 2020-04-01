Governor, Secretary of State urge absentee voting

CADILLAC — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently encouraged voters to cast their ballots through the mail this coming May.
Through an executive order, Whitmer is allowing the Department of State "to assist local jurisdictions in mailing absentee ballot applications to every registered voter, and to provide absentee ballots directly to new registrants."
But local jurisdictions aren't holding elections in May.
Wexford and Missaukee counties don't have anything on the ballot.
In Osceola County, the Pine River Area Schools originally had a ballot proposal for the May election, Clerk Karen Bluhm said.
"However, they had an emergency Board meeting on March 19, 2020 and withdrew their request because of COVID-19," Bluhm said.
The governor is encouraging Michiganders to vote absentee this spring because it will mean fewer people physically present at the polls.
Social distancing is essential to preventing the spread of COVID-19, public healh experts say.
“While we work to slow the spread of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to encourage Michiganders to stay home and stay safe,‘ Governor Whitmer said. “The fewer people we have lining up at polling places the better, ensuring Michiganders safely practice social distancing while allowing them to safely exercise their right to vote in local elections.‘
However, jurisdictions that do have issues on the ballot in May will have one polling place open.
