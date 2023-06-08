Governor signs laws to crack down on distracted driving in Michigan

CADILLAC — Better let that call go to voicemail.
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed three bills aimed at reducing distracted driving, including one that makes it illegal to send and receive calls without the use of hands-free technology.
“I’m proud to sign today’s legislation to reduce distracted driving in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “Too many Michiganders have lost loved ones to distracted driving, and everyone should be safe on their way to school, home or work.
“Our goal is to see zero traffic deaths by 2050 and I know that by working together we can get it done.”
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the new law updates the rules of the road to reflect today’s reality and to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians.
House Bill 4250 updates Michigan’s distracted driving laws, which currently includes texting and driving, to also include watching or recording videos and engaging in social media, among other usages. The new law would allow drivers to take advantage of new voice-operated or hands-free technology if they need to use cell phone functions. The bill also allows a court to order drivers to complete a basic driver improvement course if they are found responsible for three or more civil infractions within a three-year period and updates fines for infractions.
House Bill 4251 provides accountability for drivers who put themselves and others in danger by making related changes regarding commercial vehicles, driving record points, and driver improvement courses.
House Bill 4252 requires the Michigan State Police to submit a progress report on the effectiveness of the new law 3.5 years after it takes effect.
“As someone who spent much of my career in construction and overseeing the design of roads, this especially resonates with me,” said Brad Wieferich, director of the Michigan Department of Transportation. “Everything we do is informed by the imperative to build and maintain a safe system for the traveling public. Reducing distractions for drivers will provide further protections to motorists and the people working on our roads.”
Violators in passenger vehicles could face fines of up to $250 and drivers of commercial vehicles, including school buses, could face fines of up to $500. Maximum fines would be doubled for violations that cause an accident.
“Today, with the advancements of in-vehicle technology and the use of cellphones in our daily lives, drivers have the potential to be more distracted than ever before,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Michigan’s new distracted driving laws are more in line with current trends and will help prevent drivers from becoming another statistic.”
While the new laws have many supporters, others don’t see them making a huge impact on driving behaviors in this part of Michigan.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said he’s aware of very few cases where it can be proven that cell phones contributed to distracted driving.
Like Martin, Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said he doesn’t see very many distracted driving cases involving cell phones; rather, the majority of cases he sees involve people getting distracted by other activities such as changing the radio station, eating, putting on makeup, etc.
Yancer added that there wouldn’t always be a clear and easy way to prove someone violated the new laws. To obtain evidence, an officer may have to access a driver’s cell phone, which in many cases would require a court order — quite a lengthy process for what in most cases would result in a ticket for a minor infraction.
