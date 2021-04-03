Governor urges COVID testing for spring break travelers

CADILLAC — If you headed out of town for spring break, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants you to be tested for COVID-19.
Traveling during the pandemic could lead to new outbreaks at home or in the community you visit, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.
“Brighter days are ahead with vaccinations being available to all Michiganders as of April 5, however, there are still critical efforts we must take to slow the spread of COVID-19,‘ said Governor Whitmer. “COVID-19 remains a threat to our families and communities, and we encourage Michiganders to get tested for COVID-19 and are making it easier through these additional testing pop-up sites throughout the state. As always, every Michigander has a personal responsibility to do their part by wearing a mask, washing hands and maintaining social distancing to help us slow the spread of this virus.‘
“Michiganders should get tested one to three days before travel,‘ said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “Do not travel if you test positive. Check travel restrictions before leaving, especially information about the spread of new variants of COVID-19 where you intend on visiting.‘
The state advises those who travel to get tested three to five days after their trip and stay home and self-quarantine during this time period. If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel, MDHHS said.
Michigan's growing number of COVID-19 cases are among the worst in the country over the past seven days.
CDC data puts only Michigan and South Dakota in the CDC's highest bracket of positivity rates, at 11 to 20%.
Locally, state data suggests new COVID-19 cases continued accumulating Friday, though local health departments did not update their dashboards due to the Good Friday holiday.
State data puts Wexford County at a pandemic total of 1,881 compared to Thursday's 1,872 cases confirmed by District Health Department No. 10. Missaukee County appeared to be at 944 compared to 941 while Lake County was at 421 compared to 413. In Osceola County, which is in the Central Michigan District Health Department jurisdiction, state data had the county at a pandemic total of 1,181 compared to Thursday's 1,164.
Statewide cases reached 683,793 on Friday, an increase of 5,498 since Thursday. COVID-19 deaths reached 16,161, an increase of 20.
Michigan is offering 37 pop-up testing sites throughout the state in the coming days.
In the Cadillac area, the nearest pop-up testing sites are:
April 3
Clare-Gladwin RESD, 4041 E. Mannsiding Rd., Clare, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
April 5
C.O.O.R. ISD (Roscommon), Roscommon High School, 10600 Oakwood Dr., Roscommon, Noon to 6 p.m.
Traverse City Area Public Schools, Traverse City High School, 1150 Milliken Dr., Traverse City, Noon to 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.