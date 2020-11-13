CADILLAC — On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun urged Michiganders not to hold Thanksgiving celebrations with multiple households.
“We cannot afford for people to head to a family member, friend or loved one’s house for Thanksgiving, contract the virus, and bring it back to their communities and their homes,‘ Whitmer said. “The more people we have in our homes — talking and eating, drinking, hugging, yelling at the Lions — the higher the risk of catching or spreading this virus.‘
“Things are looking very grim,‘ Dr. Khaldun said.
Statewide numbers reached 236,225, an increase of 6,940 since Wednesday. Forty-five more people died since yesterday, reaching 7,811 statewide since the pandemic began.
The governor highlighted some common mistakes people make.
“If you are attending small gatherings, with people you know, you’re in greater danger,‘ Whitmer said. Other mistakes include not quarantining for two weeks exposure; getting tested too soon after exposure and mistaking permission for safety.
“Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should,‘ Whitmer said.
Every county in the Cadillac News coverage area saw new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
If the trend continues, Wexford County will hit 300 cases on Friday; the county had seven new cases since Wednesday, reaching 297 total (District Health Department No. 10’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 17 new cases, but DHD No. 10 did not report on Veterans Day. The Cadillac News used state-provided numbers on Wednesday for Wexford, Lake and Missaukee counties).
Missaukee County reached 154 cases on Thursday, a three-case increase since Wednesday, while Lake County reached 107, a six-case increase since Wednesday.
Osceola County also added three cases Thursday, reaching 277 total since the pandemic began.
On Thursday, Munson Healthcare announced visitor restrictions at its facilities.
Some patients will be allowed visitors, but Munson is limiting the number. Obstetrics can have one birthing partner and one certified doula; pediatrics can have one primary caregiver at a time, though Munson strongly prefers that it’s the same person throughout the stay; patients who need a support person, such as those with dementia or developmental disabilities, can have a visitor; end-of-life patients can have up to two visitors a day, though COVID-19 patients who are expected to die will be allowed one visitor, one time; spiritual care providers can visit once; legal or governmental officials can visit one at a time.
Additionally, the hospital will be collecting names and contact information for visitors, and everybody has to wear a hospital-provided mask, among other rules.
Newspaper readers sometimes ask for the number of “active‘ cases in the newspaper coverage area. Taking that to mean “the number of people who are contagious for COVID-19,‘ the rough answer is “153 in the newspaper’s coverage area.‘
But that answer can be misleading because it’s estimated that approximately 40% of the people who have the virus are asymptomatic. People can have the virus without knowing it and therefore may not get tested.
Additionally, the state uses a definition of recovery that can include people who are no longer contagious. The state and the health department’s definition is people who are still alive 30 days after confirmation. However, generally speaking, people are contagious for COVID-19 for about 10 days after the onset of symptoms or a positive test sample. Additionally, “recovery‘ does not necessarily mean the person has fully recuperated, as the effects of the virus can linger.
In Wexford County, there are 60 confirmed and one probable case with onset dates that suggest they may still be contagious. It’s 44 confirmed and three probable in Osceola County; 29 confirmed and two probable in Missaukee County and 20 confirmed in Lake County.
Another way to consider how much the community is being impacted by the virus is to look at the number of close contacts the health department is aware of. These people are not showing symptoms. People that are showing symptoms but have not tested positive for the virus are considered “probable‘ cases.
District Health Department No. 10 includes contact tracing data on the department’s COVID-19 dashboard. Wexford County has 72 contacts, while Missaukee County has 38 and Lake County has 22. However, the health department has said in recent weeks that contact tracers are struggling to reach people within 24 hours, so that tally is likely incomplete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.