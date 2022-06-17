LAKE CITY — Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped by 2 The Moon Bakery in Lake City during a surprise visit to the area Thursday afternoon.
Whitmer, who is running for a second term as Michigan Governor, talked to bakery owners Nathanial and Chelsie Sigsbey while ordering a few baked goods.
“I love to pop into a small business that is investing in the community,” Whitmer said. “They’ve got a wonderful business they’ve built here, and they’ve built it in the middle of a pandemic. It’s really pretty remarkable.”
Whitmer’s visit to Lake City was one of several stops she made Thursday. Whitmer also toured the Hillman Health Center in Montmorency County, the Roscommon County Veteran Affairs Office, and the new Railroad Square Plaza in Kalkaska County.
During her visit to Lake City, Whitmer took the time to get to know the owners and learn about their bakery.
“We appreciate seeing the governor pass through to show that she is getting involved in small business and stuff like that,” Nathanial said.
Lake City resident Jean Prangley, who came into the bakery during Whitmer’s visit, said it was nice to see the governor take time to learn about some of the struggles residents are going through.
“It’s good that she’s seeing communities in all different aspects of the state because we all have different things to offer,” Prangley said.
Whitmer said her administration is in the midst of active negotiations with state legislators over several bills related to the budget.
“I’m hoping they can get the work done by the end of the month like they’re supposed to under statute,” Whitmer said.
One of the biggest issues facing the state is the rising gas prices and overall inflation. Whitmer said she has made many budget proposals, including getting rid of the sales tax on gas, and repealing the retirement tax, and providing tax rebates to residents.
“These are things we could do I think that would give people some help right now,” Whitmer said.
When it comes to the roads, Whitmer said with decades of underinvestment in Michigan’s infrastructure, they can’t fix everything in three years. However, Whitmer said she believes the state is making good progress, with road and bridge projects taking place across Michigan.
“We are going to continue to put our foot on the accelerator as we rebuild all across Michigan,” Whitmer said.
With the struggles small businesses and rural Michigan as a whole have faced due to the pandemic, Whitmer said they are working to address worker shortages, affordable housing concerns and universal high-speed internet.
“We want to make Michigan a place, especially rural Michigan, a place where people move to and make their lives,” Whitmer said.
