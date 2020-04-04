Governor's Breakfast moved to September or October

CADILLAC — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is staying home.
Her "Stay Home" executive order is expected to be lifted on April 14, 2020.
But Detroit's FOX 2 reported Friday that the governor anticipates extending that order. For how long, it's not clear.
What is clear is that she won't be making a traditional trip to Cadillac in April.
For the past 43 years, Michigan's governors have been attending the Governor's Breakfast, hosted by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce.
This year's has been postponed until Septembr or October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have spoken to Governor Whitmer's staff and believe we can reschedule for later September or early October," said Charlie Schwartz, interim president of the Chamber. "All, of course, is dependent on this current crisis subsiding."
The "Brief Case Open," the chamber's golf outing, is also postponed.
